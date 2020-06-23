H-1B visa ban: What Elon Musk thinks about Trump's latest order

The US President Donald Trump's decision to suspend non-immigration visas until December has been unable to get the backing of Silicon Valley with Tesla's Elon Musk joining the list of bigwigs to express his disappointment.

"Very much disagree with this action. In my experience, these skillsets are net job creators. Visa reform makes sense, but this is too broad," Musk tweeted.



— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 23, 2020

President Trump, in his latest executive order, suspended H-1B, H-2B, certain categories of H-4, J, and L-1 visas till the end of this year.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai had also expressed discontent over the order and said: "Immigration has contributed immensely to America’s economic success, making it a global leader in tech, and also Google the company it is today. Disappointed by today’s proclamation - we’ll continue to stand with immigrants and work to expand opportunity for all."

The Trump administration, in a press note on June 22, announced an extension of the ban on new immigrant visas through the end of the year, while also suspending several categories of non-immigrant work visas till the end of 2020.

The idea is "to ensure we continue putting American workers first during our ongoing coronavirus recovery," the statement noted.

"With some exceptions, we should not permit large numbers of foreign workers to enter the United States at a time when so many Americans are out of work," it added.