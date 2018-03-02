App
Mar 01, 2018 07:59 AM IST | Source: Reuters

After Florida shooting, Walmart raises minimum age for buying firearms

The U.S. retailer is also removing items from its website resembling assault-style rifles, including non-lethal airsoft guns and toys, it said in a statement.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Walmart Inc said that it was raising the minimum age at which customers could buy firearms and ammunition to 21 years.

The U.S. retailer is also removing items from its website resembling assault-style rifles, including non-lethal airsoft guns and toys, it said in a statement.

A massacre at a Florida high school two weeks ago has reopened a fierce debate over gun control in the United States.

tags #Walmart Inc #World News

