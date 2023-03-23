 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
After Fed, European central banks hike their rates

AFP
Mar 23, 2023 / 02:50 PM IST

(Representative image)

Switzerland and Norway hiked interest rates Thursday to tackle inflation despite banking-sector turmoil, with the UK's central bank next in line after the US Federal Reserve also lifted borrowing costs.

The Swiss National Bank, which helped oversee the recent UBS buyout of troubled Credit Suisse, lifted its key rate as expected by a hefty 50 basis points to 1.5 percent.

Norway's central bank followed suit moments later, hiking its rate by a more modest 25 basis points to 3.0 percent after its policymakers concluded "that a higher policy rate is needed to curb inflation".

The Bank of England is forecast to join them in hiking rates in the face of stubbornly-high inflation -- and as markets remain jittery over turmoil in the global banking sector.