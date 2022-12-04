 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
After fanning COVID fears, China must now try to allay them

New York Times
Dec 04, 2022 / 12:03 PM IST

Until the past week, during which there were rallies voicing extraordinary public opposition to the stringent “zero COVID” rules, government officials and state media were still emphasizing the most ominous medical news about the pandemic.

For nearly three years, the Chinese government deployed its considerable propaganda apparatus to fan fears about COVID to justify large-scale quarantines, frequent mass testing and the tracking of more than 1 billion people. As authorities now shift their approach to the pandemic, they face the task of downplaying those fears.

Until the past week, during which there were rallies voicing extraordinary public opposition to the stringent “zero COVID” rules, government officials and state media were still emphasizing the most ominous medical news about the pandemic.

There were countless stories about the high death toll suffered elsewhere — especially in the United States — and about the months of respiratory problems, cognitive impairment and other difficulties associated with long COVID.

The official newspaper of the Communist Party, People’s Daily, warned on Nov. 15 that any loosening of COVID measures would endanger the lives and health of the Chinese people: “The relaxation of prevention and control will inevitably increase the risk of infection of susceptible groups.”

Just a week and a half ago, the vice premier overseeing the government’s COVID responses, Sun Chunlan, said that “anyone who should be tested must be tested, and no one should be left behind.”

But as local governments now hurry to dismantle testing requirements and start hauling away curbside testing booths, Sun changed tack Wednesday. “China’s pandemic prevention faces a new situation and new tasks, given the weakening severity of the omicron variant,” she said.