you are here: HomeNewsWorld

After Dozens Reported Dead in Kazakhstan, Troops From Russian Alliance Deploy

New York Times
January 06, 2022 / 10:58 PM IST
Image used for representational purpose (Photo: Reuters)

Paratroopers from a Russia-led military alliance began arriving in Kazakhstan on Thursday to restore order after a night of protests in the Central Asian country turned violent, with police reporting that dozens of anti-government demonstrators had been killed and hundreds injured.

The foreign soldiers were dispatched after the city hall in Almaty, the country’s largest city, was set ablaze, and the airport was overrun by an angry mob. Police opened fire on the demonstrators, some of them armed, but also accused them of killing 13 officers and leaving 353 injured.

Throughout the day Thursday, there were reports of clashes in Almaty, with police saying they were “cleansing the city of militants.” Gunfire echoed through the air. People hunkered in their homes posted videos of smoke billowing from buildings around the city.

The reports of deaths could not immediately be independently confirmed.

The effort to quell the unrest, described as a temporary peacekeeping mission by the military alliance, will be limited in time and will aim at protecting government buildings and military objects, the group said in a statement.

This is the first time in the history of the alliance, which is Russia’s version of NATO, that its protection clause has been invoked. The statement did not specify how many soldiers would be mobilized, though Armenia, which chairs its rotating presidency, deployed 70 soldiers.

Some troops have already started operating in Kazakhstan, the statement said, and Russian state-run outlets posted videos of Russian troops boarding military aircraft and others driving to Kazakhstan in armored vehicles.

Saltanat Azirbek, a police spokeswoman in Almaty, said dozens of people had been “eliminated” by authorities when they tried to storm government buildings, police headquarters and district police offices, the first widespread fatalities since the protests started. Her statement did not elaborate. And according to earlier reports in local news media, police opened fire on demonstrators in the oil city of Atyrau, killing at least one person.

Authorities reported that in addition to those who had been killed, about a thousand people had been injured and up to 400 had been hospitalized. By Thursday, around 2,000 people had been detained in Almaty, the Kazakh interior ministry said in a statement read on state television. Two of the members of the security staff that were killed had been beheaded, Almaty’s commandant’s office said in a statement carried by Khabar-24, Kazakhstan’s state news channel. The protesters also surrounded two hospitals in the city, the statement said.

Police warned people living near main government buildings to stay at home.

(Author: Ivan Nechepurenko, Valerie Hopkins and Andrew E. Kramer)/(c.2021 The New York Times Company)
New York Times
Tags: #civil war #Kazakhstan #Russia
first published: Jan 6, 2022 10:58 pm

