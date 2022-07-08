English
    After Boris Johnson quits, Joe Biden says US-UK relations to remain strong

    "The United Kingdom and the United States are the closest of friends and Allies, and the special relationship between our people remains strong and enduring," Biden said in a statement.

    July 08, 2022 / 06:37 AM IST
    US President Joe Biden (Image: Reuters)

    U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he looks forward to continuing to closely cooperate with the government of the United Kingdom, after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation.

    He said the United States and Britain would continue to work together on a range of issues, including "maintaining a strong and united approach to supporting the people of Ukraine."
