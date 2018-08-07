After Blue Whale, this new challenge has led a girl to commit suicide in Argentina

Months after viral game Blue Whale challenge was held responsible for the suicide of hundreds of young people, authorities are warning about a new challenge called Momo which is linked to the death of a 12-year-old girl in Argentina.

According to BBC, which cited the Computer Crime Investigation Unit of the State of Tabasco, Mexico, it all started in a Facebook group where members were challenged to communicate with an unknown number.

"Several users said that if they sent a message to Momo on their cell phone, the response came with violent and aggressive images, and some say they had messages answered with threats," the Unit said.

The Momo challenge soon spread throughout the world, from Argentina to the United States, France, and Germany. It took a nasty turn when a 12-year-old girl in Argentina was manipulated to commit suicide.

Spanish police have warned people and asked them not to add Momo. “DO NOT add "Momo"! If you record in your diary no. +8143510*** A strange face of a woman will appear to you. It is the latest viral WhatsApp fashion among teenagers (translated from Spanish),” Guardia Civil said in its warning on Twitter.

The authorities in Argentina have also warned parents about the viral game.

Momo is the name of social media account with a presence on networks such as WhatsApp, Facebook, and YouTube.

The avatar used by Momo (in picture above) is taken from the work of Japanese artist Midori Hayashi, who is not associated with the game in any way.