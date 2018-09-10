App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2018 07:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

After benchmark controversy, Huawei to allow smartphone users to access 'performance mode'

The ‘performance mode’ would be available in a future version of Huawei’s OS- EMUI 9.0.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

Huawei has announced that it would allow its smartphone users to force their phones to access the ‘performance mode’ of the phones.

As reported by The Verge,  the announcement comes after the China-based smartphone manufacturing company was caught on the benchmark tests.

The accessibility of the ‘performance mode’ would be available with Huawei’s future version of Operating System (OS)- EMUI 9.0 and would allow the device to run faster, however, it would consume more of the smartphone’s power.

related news

In its attempts to make amends, the company has stated that it respects the “consumers right to choose what to do with their device”.

The ‘performance mode’ would cater to only those users who focus on benchmark tests and want an on-demand access to the smartphone’s best performance.

A few days ago, AnandTech had reported how the smartphone manufacturing company was manupaliting its benchmark performance tests, the 3D Mark test in particular. The smartphones were coded to detect the performance software and adjust its own performance accordingly.

The smartphones, however, were unable to detect unlabelled versions of the software and this further resulted in the delisting of Huawei’s smartphones- P20, P20 Pro, Nova 3 and Honor Play from the leaderboard.

The company who owns 3DMark have stated that they would reinstate the benchmark scores of Huawei after the availability of the performance mode on all of its smartphones.
First Published on Sep 10, 2018 07:04 pm

tags #Business #Huawei #Trending News

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.