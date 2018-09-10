After benchmark controversy, Huawei to allow smartphone users to access 'performance mode'

Moneycontrol News

Huawei has announced that it would allow its smartphone users to force their phones to access the ‘performance mode’ of the phones.

As reported by The Verge, the announcement comes after the China-based smartphone manufacturing company was caught on the benchmark tests.

The accessibility of the ‘performance mode’ would be available with Huawei’s future version of Operating System (OS)- EMUI 9.0 and would allow the device to run faster, however, it would consume more of the smartphone’s power.

In its attempts to make amends, the company has stated that it respects the “consumers right to choose what to do with their device”.

The ‘performance mode’ would cater to only those users who focus on benchmark tests and want an on-demand access to the smartphone’s best performance.

A few days ago, AnandTech had reported how the smartphone manufacturing company was manupaliting its benchmark performance tests, the 3D Mark test in particular. The smartphones were coded to detect the performance software and adjust its own performance accordingly.

The smartphones, however, were unable to detect unlabelled versions of the software and this further resulted in the delisting of Huawei’s smartphones- P20, P20 Pro, Nova 3 and Honor Play from the leaderboard.

The company who owns 3DMark have stated that they would reinstate the benchmark scores of Huawei after the availability of the performance mode on all of its smartphones.