After BCCI intervention, team India allowed to use facilities at Brisbane hotel

The Indian Cricket team has been finally allowed to use basic amenities, including gym and housekeeping at a team hotel in Brisbane after the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) took up the matter with the Cricket Australia (CA), reported India Today.

The Indian team had earlier been barred from using gym, swimming pool, and other facilities at the hotel due to the COVID-19 scare.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah had to intervene on January 12 to ensure that the team and their support staff do not have to make their own beds or clean their own toilets in the absence of housekeeping services.

The members of the India cricket team were under “strict quarantine” at their team hotel after the UK strain of the novel coronavirus was detected in Queensland and was traced to the nearby hotel being used for isolating COVID-19 patients.

Team India arrived in Brisbane on January 12 and is currently preparing for the 4th and final Test match against Australia that will be played at the Gabba from January 15.