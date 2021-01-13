MARKET NEWS

After BCCI intervention, team India allowed to use facilities at Brisbane hotel

Team India had earlier been denied access to the gym and swimming pool at the hotel in Brisbane and were also not being provided housekeeping services over the COVID-19 scare.

Moneycontrol News
January 13, 2021 / 03:57 PM IST
Not out batsman India's Ravichandran Ashwin (right) and Hanuma Vihari walk from the field following play on the final day of the third cricket Test between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Australia on January 11, 2021. (Image: AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

The Indian Cricket team has been finally allowed to use basic amenities, including gym and housekeeping at a team hotel in Brisbane after the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) took up the matter with the Cricket Australia (CA), reported India Today.

The Indian team had earlier been barred from using gym, swimming pool, and other facilities at the hotel due to the COVID-19 scare.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah had to intervene on January 12 to ensure that the team and their support staff do not have to make their own beds or clean their own toilets in the absence of housekeeping services.

The members of the India cricket team were under “strict quarantine” at their team hotel after the UK strain of the novel coronavirus was detected in Queensland and was traced to the nearby hotel being used for isolating COVID-19 patients.

Team India arrived in Brisbane on January 12 and is currently preparing for the 4th and final Test match against Australia that will be played at the Gabba from January 15.
