After 10-year wait, Qatar's $434 mn desert rose museum finally opens to public: See pics

After a long wait, Qatar’s vast national museum shaped like a desert rose, was finally opened to the public in the last week of March. Here are some pictures of the breath-taking complex Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 The museum was in the making for 10 years and it cost the Qatar government $434 million. It was originally scheduled to open in 2016 but it was finally inaugurated on March 27, 2019. (Image: Reuters) 2/7 The grand opening ceremony was attended by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and artists like Johnny Depp. (Image: Twitter) 3/7 The museum has been designed by award-winning French architect Jean Nouvel, who also designed The Louvre in Abu Dhabi. (Image: Twitter) 4/7 The 52,000-square metre structure is located in Doha. It will be one of the first sights visible to people coming into the city from the airport. (Image: Twitter) 5/7 The entrance of the museum has 114 fountain sculptures in a 900-metre long lagoon. The structure's curved roof is made of 76,000 panels and 3,600 shapes and sizes. There is also 1,500 metres of gallery space inside the museum. (Image: Twitter) 6/7 The site of the museum was once the palace of Sheikh Abdullah bin Jassim al-Thani — son of the founder of modern Qatar. (Image: Twitter) 7/7 The exhibits in the museum include a 19th century carpet embroidered with 1.5 million Gulf pearls and the oldest Koran yet discovered in Qatar, dating back to the 1800s. (Image: Twitter) First Published on Apr 2, 2019 07:38 am