you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 07:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

After 10-year wait, Qatar's $434 mn desert rose museum finally opens to public: See pics

After a long wait, Qatar’s vast national museum shaped like a desert rose, was finally opened to the public in the last week of March. Here are some pictures of the breath-taking complex

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The museum was in the making for 10 years and it cost the Qatar government $434 million. It was originally scheduled to open in 2016., but it was finally inaugurated on March 27, 2019. (Image: Reuters)
1/7

The grand opening ceremony was attended by Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and artists like Johnny Depp. (Image: Twitter)
2/7

The museum has been designed by award-winning French architect Jean Nouvel, who also designed The Lourve in Abu Dhabi. (Image: Twitter)
3/7

The 52,000-square metre structure is located in Doha. It will be one of the first sights visible to people coming into the city from the airport. (Image: Twitter)
4/7

The entrance of the museum has 114 fountain sculptures in a 900-metre long lagoon. The structure's curved roof is made of 76,000 panels and 3,600 shapes and sizes. There is also 1,500 metres of gallery space inside the museum. (Image: Twitter)
5/7

The site of the museum was once the palace of Sheikh Abdullah bin Jassim al-Thani — son of the founder of modern Qatar. (Image: Twitter)
6/7

The exhibits in the museum include a 19th century carpet embroidered with 1.5 million Gulf pearls and the oldest Koran yet discovered in Qatar, dating back to the 1800s. (Image: Twitter)
7/7

First Published on Apr 2, 2019 07:38 am

tags #Qatar #Slideshow #Tourism #world

