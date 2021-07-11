MARKET NEWS

African American student Zaila Avant-garde wins US Spelling Bee; breaks 12-year-long winning streak of Indian-Americans

Zaila Avant-garde outlasted a field of 11 finalists, including Indian-Americans, who have been dominating the of 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee for years

Moneycontrol News
July 11, 2021 / 12:06 PM IST
Zaila Avant-garde, 14, from New Orleans, Louisiana, wins the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee. (Image: Reuters)

Zaila Avant-garde, a 14-year-old basketball prodigy, has won the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee. She has become the first African American contestant to win in 93 editions of the prestigious competition, breaking the 12-year streak of Indian-American students winning the competition.

To win the competition, Avant-garde correctly spelled Murraya- a genus of tropical Asiatic and Australian trees having pinnate leaves and flowers and won $50,000 prize money on July 8. She outlasted a field of 11 finalists, including Indian-Americans, who have been dominating the National Spelling Bee for years. Declared the champion, Zaila jumped and twirled with joy, only flinching in surprise when confetti was shot onto the stage.

However, the second and third spots were secured by the students of Indian descent as Chaitra Thummala, a 12-year-old from San Francisco and Bhavana Madini, 13, from New York won the second and third place at the keenly-fought competition.

A basketball prodigy, Avant-garde holds three Guinness World Records for her ability to dribble multiple basketballs at a time. She hopes to one day play in the Women's National Basketball Association.

Avant-garde previously competed in 2019, according to her bio on the bee's website. She is an avid reader who demonstrated a strong interest in words from a very early age. Beyond her love for words and language, she enjoys learning new things, playing basketball, listening to music and podcasts, and hanging out with her family, it said.

With this win, the 8th-grader also became the first Louisiana resident and the first African-American to win the title in the competition's 93-year history. The only Black winner before was Jody-Anne Maxwell, representing Jamaica in 1998, according to a CNN report.

The National Bee is a high-profile, high-pressure endurance test as much as a nerd spelling match and spellers spend months preparing for it.

US President Joe Biden took to Twitter to congratulated Avant-garde. "Congratulations, Zaila! We’re all so proud of you. I have a feeling this isn’t the last time you’ll be making history," he wrote.

Jill Biden also congratulated Avant-garde on her historic win. "Congratulations Zaila!!!," she tweeted.

(With inputs from PTI)
