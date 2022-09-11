 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Macron asks Putin to withdraw weapons from Ukraine nuclear plant

AFP
Sep 11, 2022 / 10:01 PM IST

The Elysee said Macron had told the Russian leader in a call that "the Russian occupation was the reason for the risks" facing the largest nuclear power plant in Europe which has been a focal point of fighting in recent weeks, raising concerns of a potential nuclear incident.

French President Emmanuel Macron asked Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday to withdraw Russian heavy and light weaponry from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in a Russian-controlled area of Ukraine, Macron's office said.

AFP
first published: Sep 11, 2022 09:52 pm
