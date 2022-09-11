Macron asks Putin to withdraw weapons from Ukraine nuclear plant

French President Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron asked Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday to withdraw Russian heavy and light weaponry from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in a Russian-controlled area of Ukraine, Macron's office said.

The Elysee said Macron had told the Russian leader in a call that "the Russian occupation was the reason for the risks" facing the largest nuclear power plant in Europe which has been a focal point of fighting in recent weeks, raising concerns of a potential nuclear incident.