MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Quants League Sep'21 Edition - 5 Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Afghanistan’s banking system nearing collapse, says chief of Afghanistan’s big bank

Foreign aid payments, which accounted for 40 percent of Afghanistan's gross domestic product, have all but stopped as the West considers how to deal with a group that, until August, led a deadly insurgency against the U.S.-backed government.

Moneycontrol News
September 28, 2021 / 11:37 AM IST
Underlining the economic pressures building on Afghanistan's new government, prices for staples like flour, fuel and rice have risen and long queues are still forming outside banks as they strictly ration withdrawals.

Underlining the economic pressures building on Afghanistan's new government, prices for staples like flour, fuel and rice have risen and long queues are still forming outside banks as they strictly ration withdrawals.

Following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, the chief of one of the nation's biggest lenders said that country's financial industry is in an “existential crisis” and on the verge of collapse.

"There are huge withdrawals happening at the moment,” Syed Moosa Kaleem Al-Falahi, the Chief Executive of the Islamic Bank of Afghanistan told BBC. Only withdrawals are happening, most of the banks are not functioning, and not providing full services," he added.

Al-Falahi was speaking from Dubai, where he is temporarily based because of the chaos in Kabul, the BBC report stated.

Exacerbated by a drought that threatens to leave millions of people hungry, the economic crisis is among the biggest challenges facing the Taliban 20 years after they were driven from power by a U.S.-led campaign in the wake of the September 11 attacks.

Underlining the economic pressures building on Afghanistan's new government, prices for staples like flour, fuel, and rice have risen and long queues are still forming outside banks as they strictly ration withdrawals.

Close

Related stories

Foreign aid payments, which accounted for 40 percent of Afghanistan's gross domestic product, have all but stopped as the West considers how to deal with a group that, until August, led a deadly insurgency against the U.S.-backed government.

According to Al-Falahi, the Taliban is now looking for other sources for financial support. "They are looking forward to China and Russia, and some other countries as well. It seems that sooner or later, they will be successful in dialogue," he told the publication.

China had already announced that it would send $31 million worth of food and health supplies to Afghanistan, among the first foreign aid pledges since the Taliban took power last month.

[Input from agencies]
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Afghanistan #banking #Taliban #US
first published: Sep 28, 2021 11:37 am

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.