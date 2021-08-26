UK minister warns of terror attack at Kabul airport, says it could come within 'hours'

The British government has said there is a "high threat" of a terrorist attack, advising people who are in the airport area to "move away to a safe location". (Image: AFP)

United Kingdom armed forces minister James Heappey said there is "credible" and "severe" threat of a terror attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan, which could come within "hours".

The comments come as the UK, US, and Australian governments have urged people not to travel to the Kabul airport citing the threat of a terror attack.

"There is now very, very credible reporting of an imminent attack, and hence why the Foreign Office advice was changed last night, that people should not come to Kabul Airport, they should move to a safe place and await further instructions," Heappey told BBC radio.

Heappey confirmed that intelligence of a possible suicide bomb attack by Islamic State militants had become "much firmer".

"I can't stress the desperation of the situation enough. The threat is credible, it is imminent, it is lethal. We wouldn't be saying this if we weren't genuinely concerned about offering Islamic State a target that is just unimaginable," he was quoted as saying.

"The security situation in Afghanistan remains volatile. There is an ongoing and high threat of terrorist attack. Do not travel to Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport," the advisory said.

Several countries have been rushing to evacuate their citizens after the Taliban took over Afghanistan's capital city Kabul on August 16, after United States withdrew its troops from the country.

Since the Taliban swept into Kabul, the US and its allies have mounted one of the biggest air evacuations in history, bringing out more than 88,000 people, according to a Reuters report.

(With inputs from Reuters)