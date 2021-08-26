MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Challengers
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
LIVE NOW:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

UK minister warns of terror attack at Kabul airport, says it could come within 'hours'

The UK, US, and Australian governments have urged people not to travel to the Kabul airport citing the threat of a terror attack.

Moneycontrol News
August 26, 2021 / 01:57 PM IST
The British government has said there is a

The British government has said there is a "high threat" of a terrorist attack, advising people who are in the airport area to "move away to a safe location". (Image: AFP)

United Kingdom armed forces minister James Heappey said there is "credible" and "severe" threat of a terror attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan, which could come within "hours".

The comments come as the UK, US, and Australian governments have urged people not to travel to the Kabul airport citing the threat of a terror attack.

Check LIVE updates on the Afghanistan crisis

"There is now very, very credible reporting of an imminent attack, and hence why the Foreign Office advice was changed last night, that people should not come to Kabul Airport, they should move to a safe place and await further instructions," Heappey told BBC radio.

Heappey confirmed that intelligence of a possible suicide bomb attack by Islamic State militants had become "much firmer".

Close

Related stories

"I can't stress the desperation of the situation enough. The threat is credible, it is imminent, it is lethal. We wouldn't be saying this if we weren't genuinely concerned about offering Islamic State a target that is just unimaginable," he was quoted as saying.

Also read: What is the Islamic State threat in Afghanistan?

The British government has said there is a "high threat" of a terrorist attack, advising people who are in the airport area to "move away to a safe location".

"The security situation in Afghanistan remains volatile. There is an ongoing and high threat of terrorist attack. Do not travel to Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport," the advisory said.

Several countries have been rushing to evacuate their citizens after the Taliban took over Afghanistan's capital city Kabul on August 16, after United States withdrew its troops from the country.

Since the Taliban swept into Kabul, the US and its allies have mounted one of the biggest air evacuations in history, bringing out more than 88,000 people, according to a Reuters report.

(With inputs from Reuters)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Afghanistan #Current Affairs #Taliban #UK #World News
first published: Aug 26, 2021 01:57 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.