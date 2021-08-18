Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: Pak PM Imran Khan talks to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, UK PM Boris Johnson on Afghan situation

August 18, 2021 / 12:13 PM IST

unprecedented end to a two-decade campaign in which the US and its allies had tried to transform the war-ravaged nation. In a Facebook post, Ghani said he had left the country to avoid clashes with the Taliban that would endanger millions of residents of Kabul. He reportedly fled from Kabul with four cars and a helicopter full of cash, Russias state news agency RIA Novosti has reported. Following this, at least seven people, who clung to a US Air Force plane to escape the Taliban rule in Afghanistan, died on August 16 in a melee at the Kabul airport, as hundreds of people scrambled to board flights in a desperate bid to get out of Afghanistan. This included three Afghan nationals, who reportedly fell to death from the sky as they failed in their bid to flee from the country. Meanwhile, the Taliban have agreed to allow "safe passage" from Afghanistan for civilians struggling to join a US-directed airlift from the capital, according to President Joe Biden's national security adviser. Earlier on August 15, the spokesman for the Taliban's political office told Al Jazeera TV that the war in Afghanistan is over and that the type of rule and form of new regime will be clear soon. Speaking on the situation, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that he is 'deeply concerned' about the situation in Afghanistan and urged the Taliban to exercise utmost restraint.

