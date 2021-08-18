MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Live now
auto refresh
August 18, 2021 / 12:13 PM IST

Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: Pak PM Imran Khan talks to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, UK PM Boris Johnson on Afghan situation

Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan after the US-backed Afghan government collapsed and President Ghani fled the country

Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: In their first official news conference in Kabul, the Taliban has promised to respect the rights of women, seek good relations with other countries and not to extract retribution on former members of the Afghan military. The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan after the US-backed Afghan government collapsed and President Ghani fled the country, bringing an
unprecedented end to a two-decade campaign in which the US and its allies had tried to transform the war-ravaged nation. In a Facebook post, Ghani said he had left the country to avoid clashes with the Taliban that would endanger millions of residents of Kabul. He reportedly fled from Kabul with four cars and a helicopter full of cash, Russias state news agency RIA Novosti has reported. Following this, at least seven people, who clung to a US Air Force plane to escape the Taliban rule in Afghanistan, died on August 16 in a melee at the Kabul airport, as hundreds of people scrambled to board flights in a desperate bid to get out of Afghanistan. This included three Afghan nationals, who reportedly fell to death from the sky as they failed in their bid to flee from the country. Meanwhile, the Taliban have agreed to allow "safe passage" from Afghanistan for civilians struggling to join a US-directed airlift from the capital, according to President Joe Biden's national security adviser. Earlier on August 15, the spokesman for the Taliban's political office told Al Jazeera TV that the war in Afghanistan is over and that the type of rule and form of new regime will be clear soon. Speaking on the situation, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that he is 'deeply concerned' about the situation in Afghanistan and urged the Taliban to exercise utmost restraint.
  • August 18, 2021 / 12:13 PM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Pak PM Imran Khan holds talks with UK, Danish counterparts on Afghan situation

    Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has received telephone calls from his British and Danish counterparts, and exchanged views on the latest situation in war-torn Afghanistan. Khan, talking to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, underscored the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, his office said in a statement here. Khan also stressed that ensuring safety, security and respect for rights of all Afghans was critically important, underscoring the importance of an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan. (PTI)

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • August 18, 2021 / 12:03 PM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Pakistan PM Khan urges int'l community to stay engaged to support Afghan people economically

    Asserting that Pakistan is reaching out to all Afghan leaders for a peaceful settlement of the current crisis in the neighbouring nation, Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the international community to stay engaged, particularly to support the people of the war-ravaged nation economically. The Prime Minister's Office in a late night statement last night said Khan received a telephone call from German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the two leaders exchanged views on the rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan. Pakistan is reaching out to all Afghan leaders, Khan told Merkel and urged that "the international community must also stay engaged, particularly to support the people of Afghanistan economically". (PTI)

  • August 18, 2021 / 11:54 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Leaders of Afghan Taliban will not stay in 'shadow of secrecy': Group official

    The leaders of Afghanistan's Taliban will show themselves to the world, an official of the Islamist movement has said, unlike during the past 20 years, when its leaders have lived largely in secret. 
    "Slowly, gradually, the world will see all our leaders, there will be no shadow of secrecy," the senior Taliban official, who declined to be identified, told news agency Reuters.
    The official said Taliban members had been ordered not to celebrate their recent sweep of the country, which brought them to the capital, Kabul, on August 15, and added that civilians should hand over weapons and ammunition. (Reuters)

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • August 18, 2021 / 11:40 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Australia flies out 26 from Kabul, plans more

    Australia had evacuated the first 26 people, including Australian and Afghan citizens, from Kabul since the Taliban overran the Afghan capital, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said. An Air Force C-130 Hercules transport aircraft landed at an Australian military base in the United Arab Emirates with the 26 who included a foreign official working for an international agency, Morrison said. The remainder were Australians and Afghans. This was the first of what will be many flights, subject to clearance and weather and we do note that over the back end of this week, there is some not too favorable weather forecast, Morrison said. Two Hercules and two larger C-17A Globemaster transport aircraft will make further evacuation flights. (AP)

  • August 18, 2021 / 11:23 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Escorted by Taliban: India's midnight evacuation from Afghanistan

    Outside the main iron gate of the Indian embassy in Kabul, a group of Taliban fighters waited -- armed with machine guns and rocket-propelled grenade launchers. Inside the compound were 150 Indian diplomats and nationals -- growing increasingly nervous as they watched news of the Taliban tightening their grip on the capital, which they took a day earlier without a fight. Their position was a precarious one.
    Pakistan has long been the Taliban's biggest supporter, using the country for so-called strategic depth in never-ending battles -- real and diplomatic -- with arch-rival India. India in turn, strongly backed the government that took over when the Taliban were ousted, earning them hatred and enmity from the hardline Islamist group.
    But the Taliban fighters outside the Indian embassy weren't there to extract revenge, but rather to escort them to Kabul airport, where a military aircraft was on standby to evacuate them after New Delhi decided to shut its mission.

    Read more | Escorted by Taliban: India's midnight evacuation from Afghanistan

  • August 18, 2021 / 11:16 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | UK announces plan to resettle 20,000 refugees from Afghanistan

    Thousands of Afghan refugees will be resettled in the UK after the Taliban seized control of Kabul, the UK government has promised. Up to 20,000 Afghans will be offered a route to set up home in the UK in the coming years, the Home Office said. In the first year, 5,000 refugees will be eligible to settle in the UK - on top of 5,000 Afghan interpreters and other staff who worked for the UK. Women, girls and others in need will have priority in the new scheme. Those most at risk of human rights abuses and dehumanising treatment by the Taliban will also be the focus of the new resettlement scheme.

  • August 18, 2021 / 10:58 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Taliban blow up Hazara leader Abdul Ali Mazari’s statue in Bamiyan

    The Taliban have allegedly damaged the statue of Hazara leader Abdul Ali Mazari in Bamiyan days after coming back to power in Afghanistan, reported news agency ANI. Pictures of the now desecrated statue in Bamiyan have been widely shared on social media. Bamiyan is the same place where the Taliban had blown up the Budhha statues in 2001 on the orders of its then leader Mullah Mohammed Omar.

  • August 18, 2021 / 10:51 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | India welcome to complete projects in Afghanistan, says Taliban

    In its first official statement since it claimed power in Kabul, the Taliban late on Monday night warned that it won’t allow anyone to use the Afghanistan soil against any other country. It, however, said that India is welcome to complete its reconstruction and infrastructure projects in the country. The statement was made by Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen during a TV interview with Pakistan’s Hum News channel, reported News18.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • August 18, 2021 / 10:43 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Jaishankar discusses Afghan situation in bilateral meetings with UNSG, counterparts

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed the situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power in Kabul in his bilateral meetings, including with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. Jaishankar arrived in New York on August 16 as the UN Security Council held an emergency meeting on the situation in Afghanistan, the second time in just over the 10 days that the powerful UN body met under India's Presidency for the month of August to discuss the unravelling situation in the war-torn country. Following his meeting with Guterres in the UN headquarters yesterday, the minister tweeted, Good to meet UN Secretary General @antonioguterres. Our discussions focused on Afghanistan, following upon the Security Council meeting yesterday.

  • August 18, 2021 / 10:35 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | The US has so far evacuated more than 3,200 people from Kabul, including 1,100 yesterday alone, the White House said, after the Taliban insurgents seized power in Afghanistan. “Today, US military flights evacuated approximately 1,100 US citizens, US permanent residents, and their families on 13 flights, 12 with C-17 sorties and one with a C-130. Now that we have established the flow, we expect those numbers to escalate,” a White House official has said.

    Read more | US military evacuated more than 3,200 people so far from Kabul: White House

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.