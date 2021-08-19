Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: Ashraf Ghani says he left Kabul to prevent bloodshed

August 19, 2021 / 07:37 AM IST

Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: Biden says Aug 31 deadline in Afghanistan might have to be extended

US troops may stay in Afghanistan past an August 31 deadline to evacuate Americans, President Joe Biden said on August 18 and the Pentagon said the US military does not have the ability to reach people beyond the Kabul airport.

"If there's American citizens left, we're going to stay until we get them all out," Biden told ABC News in an interview conducted on a day many U.S. lawmakers pressed him to extend the deadline that he had set for a final pullout.

Biden has come under fierce criticism for his handling of the withdrawal, which in recent days has been dominated by scenes of chaos in and around the Kabul airport with people desperately trying to get out of the country.

Biden defended his decisions, saying problems were inevitable in ending the 20-year U.S. involvement there. "The idea that somehow, there's a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing, I don't know how that happens," he said.

He also said the Taliban is cooperating for now in helping get Americans out of the country but "we're having some more difficulty" in evacuating U.S.-aligned Afghan citizens. (Inputs from Reuters)