Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: Ashraf Ghani says he left Kabul to prevent bloodshed

Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: The Taliban have stopped trade with India. Dr Ajay Sahai, Director General (DG) of Federation of Indian Export Organisation (FIEO) told ANI that the Taliban has stopped the movement of cargo through the transit routes of Pakistan.
"We keep a close watch on developments in Afghanistan. Imports from there come through the transit route of Pakistan. As of now, the Taliban has stopped the movement of cargo to Pakistan, so virtually imports have stopped," FIEO DG told the news agency.