MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Live now
auto refresh
August 19, 2021 / 08:12 AM IST

Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: Ashraf Ghani says he left Kabul to prevent bloodshed

Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: The Taliban took control of Afghanistan two weeks before the US was set to complete withdrawal of its troops after a two-decade war.

Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: In their first official news conference in Kabul, the Taliban promised to respect the rights of women, seek good relations with other countries and not to extract retribution on former members of the Afghan military. The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan after the Afghan government collapsed and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, bringing an end to a
two-decade campaign in which the US and its allies had tried to transform the war-ravaged nation.  In a Facebook post, Ghani said he had left the country to avoid clashes with the Taliban that would endanger millions of residents of Kabul. US troops may stay in Afghanistan past an August 31 deadline to evacuate Americans, US President Joe Biden said. He said it would have been impossible to leave Afghanistan "without chaos ensuing".
  • August 19, 2021 / 08:33 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: The Taliban have stopped trade with India. Dr Ajay Sahai, Director General (DG) of Federation of Indian Export Organisation (FIEO) told ANI that the Taliban has stopped the movement of cargo through the transit routes of Pakistan.

    "We keep a close watch on developments in Afghanistan. Imports from there come through the transit route of Pakistan. As of now, the Taliban has stopped the movement of cargo to Pakistan, so virtually imports have stopped," FIEO DG told the news agency.

  • August 19, 2021 / 08:21 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: The Taliban must stop attacking journalists covering the group's takeover of Afghanistan and allow them to operate freely, a US-based press watchdog said Wednesday.

    The Committee to Protect Journalists said that according to reporters and media representatives, Taliban militants have raided the homes of at least four media workers in the country, including three employees of German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle who have gone into hiding.

    The CPJ said it is also investigating reports that Taliban militants beat at least two journalists in the eastern city of Jalalabad while they were covering a protest against the takeover. (Inputs from AFP)

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • August 19, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: A former interpreter for the Australian army was  shot in the leg by the Taliban while he was trying to reach Australia’s first military evacuation flight out of Kabul airport on August 18 morning, Australian media has reported. 

    Around 26 people were able to board the flight, including Australian citizens and Afghan nationals, according to SBS news. 

  • August 19, 2021 / 08:02 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: IMF stops funds to Afghanistan, reserves blocked from Taliban

    Despite its swift takeover of the government in Afghanistan, the Taliban will not have access to most of the nation's cash and gold stocks, while the IMF announced it won't provide aid.

    A spokesperson for the Washington-based crisis lender on Wednesday said it had decided to withhold its assistance to Afghanistan amid uncertainty over the status of the leadership in Kabul.

    "There is currently a lack of clarity within the international community regarding recognition of a government in Afghanistan, as a consequence of which the country cannot access...IMF resources," the official said. (Inputs from AFP) 

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • August 19, 2021 / 07:44 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: Ashraf Ghani says he left Kabul to prevent bloodshed, did not take money

    Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, speaking from exile in the United Arab Emirates, said on Wednesday that he had left Kabul to prevent bloodshed and denied reports he took large sums of money with him as he departed the presidential palace.

    Ghani has been bitterly criticised by former ministers for leaving the country suddenly as Taliban forces entered Kabul on Sunday.

    "If I had stayed, I would be witnessing bloodshed in Kabul," Ghani said in a video streamed on Facebook, his first public comments since it was confirmed he was in the UAE.

    He left on the advice of government officials, he added.

    He also said that he had no intention of remaining in exile in the UAE and was "in talks" to return home. (Inputs from AFP and Reuters)

  • August 19, 2021 / 07:37 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: Biden says Aug 31 deadline in Afghanistan might have to be extended

    US troops may stay in Afghanistan past an August 31 deadline to evacuate Americans, President Joe Biden said on August 18 and the Pentagon said the US military does not have the ability to reach people beyond the Kabul airport.

    "If there's American citizens left, we're going to stay until we get them all out," Biden told ABC News in an interview conducted on a day many U.S. lawmakers pressed him to extend the deadline that he had set for a final pullout.

    Biden has come under fierce criticism for his handling of the withdrawal, which in recent days has been dominated by scenes of chaos in and around the Kabul airport with people desperately trying to get out of the country.

    Biden defended his decisions, saying problems were inevitable in ending the 20-year U.S. involvement there. "The idea that somehow, there's a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing, I don't know how that happens," he said.

    He also said the Taliban is cooperating for now in helping get Americans out of the country but "we're having some more difficulty" in evacuating U.S.-aligned Afghan citizens. (Inputs from Reuters) 

  • August 19, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis.

    The Taliban took control of Afghanistan two weeks before the US was set to complete withdrawal of its troops after a two-decade war.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.