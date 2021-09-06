MARKET NEWS

Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis | What you need to know about NRF

Panjshir was also the site of resistance to Soviet forces in the 1980s and the Taliban in the late 1990s.

Moneycontrol News
September 06, 2021 / 02:29 PM IST
The NRF is led by Ahmad Massoud, a native of the Panjshir province, and its resistance against the Taliban is supported by former Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh.

The NRF is led by Ahmad Massoud, a native of the Panjshir province, and its resistance against the Taliban is supported by former Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh.

The Taliban have claimed it captured the Panjshir province, the last pocket of armed resistance against the Islamist militant group.

However, the claim has been denied by National Resistance Front (NRF), the military group fighting the Taliban in the province.

"The NRF forces are present in all strategic positions across the valley to continue the fight," Ali Maisam Nazary, head of foreign relations at the NRF, said on his Facebook page.

It is yet to be seen what role India will play in supporting the NRF. Let's take a look at the relationship between India and the Northern Alliance, the military alliance that fought the Taliban more than 20 years ago.

India and the Northern Alliance

Ahmad Shah Massoud, a Tajik by ethnicity, and other military commanders had formed the Northern Alliance when the Taliban came to power in 1996.

India was one of the countries that had supported the Northern Alliance, and had close ties with the group.

India backed the Northern Alliance with weapons, helicopters, medical and other assistance, media reports suggest. India along with Russia and Iran supported the Northern Alliance, Reuters reported.

What is the NRF?

The NRF is a military alliance composed of former Northern Alliance members, some former members of the Afghan military, and local militia. It was formed after the Taliban began capturing parts of Afghanistan, after the US began pulling out its troops, ending a two-decade war.

The NRF is led by Ahmad Massoud, a native of the Panjshir province, and its resistance against the Taliban is supported by former Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh.

Ali Nazary recently told BBC that the group has "thousands of forces ready for resistance".

The NRF leader is the son of mujahideen military commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, known as the "Lion of Panjshir", who led the resistance against the Soviet invasion in the 1980s.

Where is Panjshir situated?

Panjshir was also the site of resistance to Soviet forces in the 1980s and the Taliban in the late 1990s.

The region is situated to the northeast of Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital city. The mountainous region is one of Afghanistan's smallest provinces and has a population of between 150,000-200,000 people, according to a BBC report.

The region is considered extremely difficult to take over due to the terrain.
Tags: #Afghanistan #India #Taliban #World News
first published: Sep 6, 2021 02:29 pm

