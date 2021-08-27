MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Challengers
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Live now
auto refresh
August 27, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST

Afghanistan Crisis LIVE Updates | Kabul Airport blast death toll rises to 90

Afghanistan Crisis LIVE Updates | An explosion outside Kabul airport killed at least 13 people, including children, and wounded many Taliban guards, a Taliban official confirmed.

Afghanistan Crisis LIVE Updates | The Taliban urge Afghans to stay to help rebuild their country, according to the Islamist group's main spokesman, expecting foreign evacuations from Kabul to be completed by the end of August. The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan after the US-backed Afghan government collapsed and President Ghani fled the country, bringing an unprecedented end to
a two-decade campaign in which the US and its allies had tried to transform the war-ravaged nation. In a Facebook post, Ghani said he had left the country to avoid clashes with the Taliban that would endanger millions of residents of Kabul. In a recent development, the Taliban has issued the first 'fatwa' after its swift takeover of Afghanistan last week, in which their officials in the restive Herat province have banned co-education in government and private universities. Days after vowing to respect women's rights in Afghanistan, the Taliban have described co-education as the 'root of all evils in society'. Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar has arrived in Kabul for talks with other leaders to hammer out a new Afghan government, according to a Taliban official. The official said that the group planned to ready a new model for governing Afghanistan within the next few weeks, with separate teams to tackle internal security and financial issues. "Experts from the former government will be brought in for crisis management," he told news agency Reuters.
  • August 27, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Kabul attacks put bitter adversary Islamic State back into U.S. sights

    U.S. military commanders vowed to hunt down the leaders of Islamic State after Thursday's suicide bomb attack on Kabul airport, pledging to exact revenge on the long-time U.S. adversary for the deaths of dozens of Afghans and U.S. troops.

  • August 27, 2021 / 08:31 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | UK rescued three families whose contacts were left at Kabul embassy

    Britain's Foreign Office said it rescued three Afghan families whose contact details had been in documents left behind at its embassy in Kabul and seized by the Taliban.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • August 27, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Norway halts Kabul evacuation, says foreign minister

    Norway can no longer assist in evacuating remaining citizens from Afghanistan's capital, Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide said on Thursday. "The doors at the airport are now closed and it is no longer possible to get people in," Soereide told broadcaster TV2. Suspected suicide bombers struck the crowded gates of Kabul airport with at least two explosions on Thursday, killing dozens of people and injuring scores more. A U.S. State Department report on the Afghan crisis said Norway had agreed to provide airlift support for Afghan evacuees from the Gulf region to follow-on points in Europe. The report, reviewed by Reuters, gave no details.

  • August 27, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | US braces for more ISIS attacks after carnage at Kabul airport

    U.S. troops helping to evacuate Afghans desperate to flee Taliban rule braced for more attacks on Friday after Islamic State struck the crowded gates of Kabul airport, killing scores of civilians and at least 13 U.S. troops. Kabul health officials were quoted as saying 60 civilians were killed in the attack on Thursday. Video shot by Afghan journalists showed dozens of bodies strewn around a canal on the edge of the airport. At least two blasts and gunfire rocked the area, witnesses said.

    Islamic State (ISIS) said one of its suicide bombers targeted ”translators and collaborators with the American army”. U.S. officials also blamed the group and vowed retribution. General Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, said U.S. commanders were on alert for more attacks by Islamic State, including possibly rockets or vehicle-borne bombs targeting the airport.

  • August 27, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Several appear dead or wounded in Kabul blast, says witness

    An explosion went off Thursday outside Kabul’s airport, where thousands of people have flocked as they try to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Officials offered no casualty count, but a witness said several people appeared to have been killed or wounded. Western nations had warned earlier in the day of a possible attack at the airport in the waning days of a massive airlift. Suspicion for any attack targeting the crowds would likely fall on the Islamic State group and not the Taliban, who have been deployed at the airport’s gates trying to control the mass of people. The Pentagon confirmed the blast, with no immediate word on casualties. Adam Khan, an Afghan waiting outside the airport, said the explosion went off in a crowd of people waiting to enter the airport. Khan, who said he was standing about 30 meters (yards) away, said several people appeared to have been killed or wounded, including some who lost body parts.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • August 27, 2021 / 07:53 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Joe Biden to meet with governors willing to help Afghan refugees

    A world away from the evacuation violence in Afghanistan, President Joe Biden was meeting Thursday with a bipartisan group of governors from across the U.S. who have said they want to help resettle Afghans fleeing their now Taliban-ruled country. The White House meeting was taking place days before a Tuesday deadline for the U.S. to halt evacuations of Americans and vulnerable Afghans from the airport in Kabul, and to withdraw from the country entirely after 20 years of engagement. Some governors have said they want to help temporarily house or resettle Afghans in their communities because many aided the U.S. war effort and now fear retribution from the Taliban for that assistance. Officials say the U.S. must keep its word to help these Afghans.

  • August 27, 2021 / 07:43 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Kabul airport blast kills at least 13, including kids, say Taliban

    An explosion outside Kabul airport killed at least 13 people, including children, and wounded many Taliban guards, a Taliban official told Reuters.

  • August 27, 2021 / 07:37 AM IST

    More than 100,000 people evacuated from Afghanistan since August 14: White House ##Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | More than 100,000 people evacuated from Afghanistan since August 14: White House

  • August 27, 2021 / 07:34 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis.

    The Taliban have seized power in Afghanistan two weeks before the US was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a costly two-decade war.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.