August 30, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST

Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: Joe Biden attends grim homecoming for US troops killed in Afghanistan attack

Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: Joe Biden, a Democrat, has been criticized by Republicans, who have accused his administration of bungling the Aug. 31 withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan after a two-decade war in the South Asian nation.

Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: US President Joe Biden shut his eyes and tilted his head back as the flag-draped cases carrying the remains of 11 American service members killed in a suicide bomb attack in Afghanistan emerged on Sunday from a military plane at a base in Delaware. Biden, his wife, Jill, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and senior military officials stood somberly
as U.S. troops carried the cases down the ramp of an Air Force C-17 aircraft at Dover Air Force Base. Crying could be heard and a woman collapsed as the remains were loaded into vans for transport to a facility where they will undergo identification and autopsies. The 11 service members were among 13 U.S. troops killed in an Islamic State suicide attack on Thursday outside Kabul’s airport, where the United States has been staging a massive airlift of Americans and Afghans during the past two weeks. Scores of Afghans were also killed in the attack. Earlier on Sunday, Biden and his wife met with grieving family members of some of the fallen American service members. The remains of two other U.S. service members killed in the attack are being brought home privately at the request of their families.
  August 30, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Women allowed to attend university under Taliban rule: Acting minister 

    Afghan women will be allowed to study at university but there would be a ban on mixed classes under their rule, the Taliban's acting higher education minister said on Sunday. The hardline Islamist group that stormed to power in mid-August after ousting the Western-back government have vowed to rule differently compared to their 1990s stint when girls and women were banned from education. 

    "The... people of Afghanistan will continue their higher education in the light of Sharia law in safety without being in a mixed male and female environment," Abdul Baqi Haqqani, the Taliban's acting minister for higher education said at a meeting with elders, known as a loya jirga, on Sunday.  He said the Taliban want to "create a reasonable and Islamic curriculum that is in line with our Islamic, national and historical values and, on the other hand, be able to compete with other countries".

    Girls and boys will also be segregated at primary and secondary schools, which was already common throughout deeply conservative Afghanistan.  The group have pledged to respect progress made in women's rights, but only according to their strict interpretation of Islamic law. Whether women can work, get education at all levels and be able to mix with men have been some of the most pressing questions. But the Taliban rebranding is being treated with scepticism, with many questioning whether the group will stick to its pledges. No women were present at the meeting in Kabul on Sunday, which included other senior Taliban officials.

  August 30, 2021 / 09:00 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Militant fire across Afghan border kills two Pakistani soldiers, says army

    Militant fire from across the border in Afghanistan killed two Pakistani soldiers on Sunday, the army said, in the first such attack since the Taliban took over Kabul ten days ago. The army said it retaliated and killed two or three attackers, a claim not verifiable because the tribal districts along the Afghan border are off limits to journalists and human rights organisations. The incident in Pakistan's Bajaur district is the first of its kind reported since the Taliban took over Kabul on August 15.

    Bajaur is one of several lawless tribal regions along the Afghan border which have long sheltered militants, including an Islamist militant umbrella organisation called Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The TTP, which renewed an allegiance to the Afghan Taliban after the fall of Kabul, has recently stepped up its campaign against the Pakistani army. The army did not say which group it thought was responsible for Sunday's attack, but has long held that TTP leaders and fighters are sheltering in Afghanistan after fleeing the tribal districts during military operations targeting militants.

    "As per intelligence reports, due to fire of Pakistan army troops, 2-3 terrorists got killed and 3-4 terrorists got injured," the military said in a statement. The statement condemned the "the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that existing and future set-up in Afghanistan will not allow such activities against Pakistan." Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has said that Islamabad expected the Afghan Taliban to ensure that the anti-Pakistan Taliban did not use Afghan soil as a launch pad for attacks inside Pakistan.

    Islamabad accuses the TTP of having used Afghanistan as a base from where to carry a suicide attack in northern Pakistan in July that killed nine Chinese workers and four Pakistanis. "We expected that the way things were unfolding in Afghanistan, the violence can spill over in Pakistan," Pakistan army spokesman Major General Babar Iftikhar told a news conference on Friday. The Afghan Taliban's spokesman Zabihullah Muhaid said in his maiden news conference that the Islamist militants wouldn't allow any group to use Afghan soil against anyone.

  August 30, 2021 / 08:50 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | US evacuates over 5,500 American nationals from Afghanistan: Official

    The US has safely evacuated more than 5,500 American nationals from Afghanistan including about 50 people in the last day and there are nearly 250 Americans who are trying to leave the war-torn country, the State Department said on Sunday. Chaos has enveloped Kabul after Afghanistan's government collapsed and the Taliban seized control on August 14.

    The Taliban insurgents stormed across the country, capturing all major cities in a matter of days, two weeks before the US was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a costly two-decade war. “Nearly 5,500 American citizens and likely more have been safely evacuated from Afghanistan since August 14. This includes an additional roughly 50 individuals in the last day,” a State Department spokesperson said.

    The official said there remain up to approximately 250 Americans in Afghanistan who are trying to leave the country. “Our team on the ground continues to coordinate assistance around the clock for this group, while taking the current security situation into account. Some may already be at HKIA or in the process of being guided there, and all have information on how to reach us,” the official said.

    “Additionally, we have been in regular contact with a group of roughly 280 individuals who have self-identified as Americans in Afghanistan but who remain undecided about whether to leave the country or who have told us they do not intend to depart,” said the spokesperson. Meanwhile, scores of countries led by the United States in a joint statement, said that they are all committed to ensuring that their citizens, nationals and residents, employees, Afghans who have worked with them, and those who are at risk can continue to travel freely to destinations outside Afghanistan.

    “We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and any Afghan citizen with travel authorisation from our countries will be allowed to proceed in a safe and orderly manner to points of departure and travel outside the country,” the joint statement said. “We will continue issuing travel documentation to designated Afghans, and we have the clear expectation of and commitment from the Taliban that they can travel to our respective countries. We note the public statements of the Taliban confirming this understanding,” it said.

  August 30, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Private convoy helps evacuate 147 people from Kabul: German Foreign Office

    A privately organised convoy reached the airport in Kabul with 147 people in need of protection, all of whom were evacuated Sunday morning, according to Germany's Foreign Office. Those evacuated via the convoy, which was operated by a German security contractor, included local staff for the German government and employees of the contractor. The operation was conducted with help from US forces, and in close communication with the German Foreign Office.

  August 30, 2021 / 08:30 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | US drone strike hits 'explosive-laden vehicle' headed for Kabul airport

    The US military confirmed on Sunday that it targeted an "explosive laden vehicle" headed towards Kabul's international airport where the American military is involved in an evacuation operation. “US military forces conducted a self-defence unmanned over-the-horizon airstrike today on a vehicle in Kabul, eliminating an imminent ISIS-K threat to Hamid Karzai International airport," said Capt Bill Urban, spokesman of the US Central Command.

    “We are confident we successfully hit the target. Significant secondary explosions from the vehicle indicated the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material," Urban said. The US is assessing the possibilities of civilian casualties, though it has no indications at this time. “We remain vigilant for potential future threats," Urban said in a statement.

    A Taliban spokesman earlier said in a message to journalists in Afghanistan that the US strike targeted a suicide bomber as he drove a vehicle loaded with explosives. Sunday's drone strike was the second by the US since the twin blasts at the Kabul airport that killed 169 Afghans and 13 American soldiers.

  August 30, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | We want to maintain trade, political ties with India: Taliban leader

    The Taliban wants to maintain Afghanistan's trade, economic and political relations with India, senior leader of the outfit Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai has said while describing it as an important country in the region. In a video address in Pashto, Stanekzai said consultations with various groups and political parties are going on to form a government in Kabul that will have representations from people from "different walks of life".

    "We attach great importance to our trade, economic and political relations with India and want to maintain that relation," Stanekzai said on Saturday. "We also need to keep the air trade open," he was quoted as saying by Pakistani media outlet Independent Urdu. The Taliban leader was referring to the air corridor between India and Afghanistan that was established to boost trade between the two countries in view of Pakistan's denial to allow transit access. Stanekzai also described India as an "important country" in the region.

    Without elaborating, he said Afghanistan's trade with India through Pakistan is "very important". In his address, the Taliban leader also referred to Afghanistan's relations with Pakistan, China and Russia. He said consultations are going on among the Taliban leadership and with different ethnic groups and political parties about the formation of an "inclusive government" in Kabul. "Currently, the Taliban leadership is consulting with different ethnic groups, political parties and within the Islamic Emirate about forming a government that has to be accepted both inside and outside Afghanistan and to be recognised," Stanekzai was quoted as saying by Tolo News.

    Following the Taliban seizing control of Afghanistan, India has been focussing on the evacuation of its citizens, while carefully monitoring the unfolding developments in Kabul. "The situation on the ground is uncertain. The prime concern at present is the security and safety of the people. Currently, there is a lack of clarity or no clarity about any entity forming a government in Kabul," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Friday when asked whether India will recognise a Taliban regime.

  August 30, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Indian-Americans hold candle light vigil in honour of US soldiers killed in Kabul attack

    Mourning the loss of 13 American soldiers in a terrorist attack in Kabul last week, Indian Americans held candlelight peace vigils in various cities across the country and urged the Biden administration to ensure that the perpetrators of the act are brought to justice. A small group of about 20 Indian-Americans gathered at the reflecting pond in front of the US Capitol for a candlelight vigil for US service members killed in the suicide attack at the Kabul airport.

    “We have gathered here to mourn the loss of our fallen soldiers in Kabul. This is a heinous act of terrorism. Coming from India, which has been a victim of terrorism, we urge the US government to take strong action against all those involved in terrorism,” community activist Adapa Prasad said. Candle light vigils were also held in New York, Jersey City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Houston, Boston, Dallas, Chicago, Ohio Columbus, Connecticut, among others.

    "The Indian-American community stands with the families of the fallen soldiers in Afghanistan, who made the supreme sacrifice for the country in the line of duty. They will never be forgotten", Achalesh Amar, long-time community member and activist, said. Several people were holding flowers, placards, flags and pictures of the fallen members in Houston, Texas. A few members of the Afghan-American community also joined the vigil.

    Local veteran groups have also responded to the passing of Texas fallen soldier David Lee Espinoza. The local chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, whose members have fought in international conflicts like Afghanistan and elsewhere, said they offer their condolences and well wishes to the family during this difficult time. Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday had ordered all flags on state property lowered to half-staff to honor Espinoza, 20, and other military members killed in the Kabul attack.

  August 30, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | US should not recognise Taliban, says Democratic Senator

    The United States should not formally recognise the Taliban, a top American Senator from the ruling Democratic party has said, amid increasing signs that the Biden administration now considers the group as the defacto ruler of Afghanistan. He also said it would not be a “great idea” to recognise the opposition forces that are not “actually” running the country. “No, I don't. I don't,” Senator Chris Murphy told the CNN in an interview when asked should the US formally recognise the Taliban.

    “But I also don't think it's a great idea, as some are suggesting, to recognise opposition forces that are not actually running the country. It tends to make the United States look pretty weak when we are recognising people as the leaders of a government that actually aren't running the government,” he said. Murhpy, however, said the US should talk to the Taliban.

    “Even if we don't formally recognise them, we're going to have to be in discussions with them. We're going to have to tell them the consequences for their actions, if they don't continue to allow, at the very least, American citizens, green card holders and people in the SIV pipeline to get out of the country,” he said. Murphy is the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Near East, South Asia, Central Asia, and Counterterrorism.

    On the need for an investigation into what went wrong in Afghanistan for the past two decades, the Senator said, “When Congress does this oversight, I want to make sure that it's over the last 20 years, not just the last two months, because to believe that there was some way to do this evacuation in a way that didn't have panic on the ground and didn't have a risk of loss of life, I think is the same kind of fantasy thinking that led us to stay in Afghanistan for 10 years too long, even when we knew the Afghan forces couldn't stand up for themselves.”

    When asked about the criticism of the Biden administration that the evacuations should have begun earlier, Murphy said the US was under the belief that the Afghan military would stand up and fight. “It was logical to believe that a mass evacuation too early would have actually led to the result that we were trying to avoid, which was the collapse of the government.”.

  August 30, 2021 / 07:47 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | US is aware of reports of civilian casualties in drone strike in Kabul, says Pentagon

    Pentagon acknowledged that the United States is well aware of the reports of civilian casualties in Kabul owing to the  drone strike carried out by them targeting an explosive carrying vehicle that was moving towards the Hamid Karzai International Airport. According to spokesman of the US Central Command Capt Bill Urban, “We are aware of reports of civilian casualties following our strike on a vehicle in Kabul today,”.

    “We are still assessing the results of this strike, which we know disrupted an imminent ISIS-K threat to the airport,” he added. Potential loss of innocent life in strike would be profoundly saddening  for US, Urban said. “We know that there were substantial and powerful subsequent explosions resulting from the destruction of the vehicle, indicating a large amount of explosive material inside that may have caused additional casualties. It is unclear what may have happened, and we are investigating further,” he said.

  August 30, 2021 / 07:36 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Joe Biden attends grim homecoming for US troops killed in Afghanistan attack

    US President Joe Biden shut his eyes and tilted his head back as the flag-draped cases carrying the remains of 11 American service members killed in a suicide bomb attack in Afghanistan emerged on Sunday from a military plane at a base in Delaware.

    Biden, his wife, Jill, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and senior military officials stood somberly as U.S. troops carried the cases down the ramp of an Air Force C-17 aircraft at Dover Air Force Base. Crying could be heard and a woman collapsed as the remains were loaded into vans for transport to a facility where they will undergo identification and autopsies.

    The 11 service members were among 13 U.S. troops killed in an Islamic State suicide attack on Thursday outside Kabul’s airport, where the United States has been staging a massive airlift of Americans and Afghans during the past two weeks. Scores of Afghans were also killed in the attack. Earlier on Sunday, Biden and his wife met with grieving family members of some of the fallen American service members. The remains of two other U.S. service members killed in the attack are being brought home privately at the request of their families.

