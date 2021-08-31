Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: 20-year military presence in Afghanistan ends, says Joe Biden

Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Never in history has withdrawal from war been handled so badly: Donald Trump
Never in history has a withdrawal from war been handled so badly or incompetently as by Americans from Afghanistan, former president Donald Trump has said as the United States flew its last military flight out of Kabul bringing back all of its armed forces from the country.
“Never in history has a withdrawal from war been handled so badly or incompetently as the Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan,” Trump said as the longest American war came to an end, with the Taliban regaining power in the country which they had lost after the American invasion weeks after the September 9/11 attacks.
“In addition to the obvious, ALL EQUIPMENT should be demanded to be immediately returned to the United States, and that includes every penny of the USD 85 billion dollars in cost,” Trump said.“If it is not handed back, we should either go in with unequivocal military force and get it, or at least bomb the hell out of it. Nobody ever thought such stupidity, as this feeble-brained withdrawal, was possible!” he said.
Trump’s successor President Joe Biden had retained Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad to carry out the last mile negotiations with the Taliban.“The Biden administration was more focused on hitting an arbitrary targeted date rather than hitting the conditions that will permit the execution of the mission that delivers on behalf of America,” alleged former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.“No, there was no obligation for the departure date. The obligation was to the American people and to secure America,” he said.