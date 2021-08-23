Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: Afghan soldier killed after firefight breaks out at Kabul airport's north gate

August 23, 2021 / 12:01 PM IST

power in Afghanistan after the US-backed Afghan government collapsed and President Ghani fled the country, bringing an unprecedented end to a two-decade campaign in which the US and its allies had tried to transform the war-ravaged nation. In a Facebook post, Ghani said he had left the country to avoid clashes with the Taliban that would endanger millions of residents of Kabul. In a recent development, Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar has arrived in Kabul for talks with other leaders to hammer out a new Afghan government, according to a Taliban official. The official said that the group planned to ready a new model for governing Afghanistan within the next few weeks, with separate teams to tackle internal security and financial issues. "Experts from the former government will be brought in for crisis management," he told news agency Reuters. Meanwhile, India has evacuated 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of its mission to bring back Indians and Afghan partners from Kabul. US President Joe Biden has also said that that nation has an unwavering commitment to getting its citizens and at-risk Afghans out of Afghanistan.

Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: In the first 'fatwa' issued by the Taliban after its swift takeover of Afghanistan last week, their officials in the restive Herat province have banned co-education in government and private universities. Days after vowing to respect women's rights in Afghanistan, the Taliban have described co-education as the 'root of all evils in society'. The Taliban seized