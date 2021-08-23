MARKET NEWS

August 23, 2021 / 12:01 PM IST

Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: Afghan soldier killed after firefight breaks out at Kabul airport's north gate

Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan after the US-backed Afghan government collapsed and President Ghani fled the country

Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: In the first 'fatwa' issued by the Taliban after its swift takeover of Afghanistan last week, their officials in the restive Herat province have banned co-education in government and private universities. Days after vowing to respect women's rights in Afghanistan, the Taliban have described co-education as the 'root of all evils in society'. The Taliban seized
power in Afghanistan after the US-backed Afghan government collapsed and President Ghani fled the country, bringing an unprecedented end to a two-decade campaign in which the US and its allies had tried to transform the war-ravaged nation. In a Facebook post, Ghani said he had left the country to avoid clashes with the Taliban that would endanger millions of residents of Kabul. In a recent development, Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar has arrived in Kabul for talks with other leaders to hammer out a new Afghan government, according to a Taliban official. The official said that the group planned to ready a new model for governing Afghanistan within the next few weeks, with separate teams to tackle internal security and financial issues. "Experts from the former government will be brought in for crisis management," he told news agency Reuters. Meanwhile, India has evacuated 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of its mission to bring back Indians and Afghan partners from Kabul. US President Joe Biden has also said that that nation has an unwavering commitment to getting its citizens and at-risk Afghans out of Afghanistan.
  • August 23, 2021 / 12:00 PM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Stranded Indian nationals and 46 Afghan Hindus and Sikhs, with 3 Sri Guru Granth Sahib, are currently inside Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, and are being escorted to the Indian Air Force aircraft on the ground.

  • August 23, 2021 / 11:39 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Attackers kill Afghan soldier at Kabul airport

    The German military says a firefight broke out at the Kabul airport's north gate early today between Afghan security forces and unknown attackers. The military said in a tweet that one Afghan security officer was killed and another three were wounded in the early morning incident. It said that US and German forces then also got involved, and that there were no injuries to German soldiers. There was no further information and it wasn't known who the attackers were. The Taliban, who are manning the outside perimeters of the Kabul airport, have until now not opened fire on NATO or Afghan troops within. Monday's incident took place after at least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul's international airport yesterday, the British military said.
    Thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. (AP) 

  • August 23, 2021 / 11:26 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | India brought back 146 of its nationals in four different flights from Qatar's capital Doha today, days after they were evacuated from Afghanistan by NATO and American aircraft in view of the deteriorating security situation in the war-torn country.

    Read more | India brings back 146 of its evacuated nationals from Doha

  • August 23, 2021 / 11:14 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Kabul airlift is accelerating but still hampered by chaos

    President Joe Biden says the hard and painful airlift of Americans and tens of thousands of others from Afghanistan's capital is accelerating, but he would not rule out extending it beyond the Aug. 31 deadline he set before the Taliban's swift takeover.
    In remarks at the White House, one day after the Taliban completed their victory by capturing Kabul, Biden defended his decision to end the war and insisted that getting all Americans out of the country would have been difficult in the best of circumstances. Critics have blasted Biden for a grave error in judgment by waiting too long to begin organizing an evacuation, which became captive to the fear and panic set off by the government's sudden collapse. (AP)

  • August 23, 2021 / 11:02 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Firefight at Kabul Airport involving Afghan, US, German forces: Bundeswehr

    A firefight broke out between Afghan security forces and unknown assailants at the North Gate of Kabul airport on Monday, the German Bundeswehr said on Twitter. One Afghan security force member was killed and three others were injured in the battle, which also involved US and German forces, the Bundeswehr said. All Bundeswehr soldiers remained uninjured, it said. (Reuters)

  • August 23, 2021 / 10:05 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | "There is an atmosphere of fear in Kabul. On August 14, we were evacuated to Qatar from Kabul. Few days before Aug 14, we were alerted by Indian Embassy to stay prepared to leave Afghanistan at any time," says T Sarkar, an evacuee from Afghanistan who arrived in Delhi told news agency ANI.

  • August 23, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Afghanistan Cricket Board gets new chairman post-Taliban takeover

    Azizullah Fazli has been re-named chairman of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) in the first major development in the game's national governing body since the Taliban took control of the nation. "He will oversee ACB's leadership and course of action for the upcoming competitions," the ACB said in a post on Twitter yesterday.
    According to ESPNCricinfo website, Taliban members met ACB officials on the day after which Fazli returned to the post he had vacated after Afghanistan came last in the 2019 World Cup in England. Farhan Yusefzai has held the post since then. (Reuters)

  • August 23, 2021 / 09:47 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Japan to send military aircraft to repatriate citizens from Afghanistan

    Japan will send a military aircraft to Afghanistan today to bring back its citizens, the top government spokesman said, amid uncertainty in the country after the hardline Islamist Taliban seized power. More military transport planes are expected to be sent to Afghanistan to repatriate not only Japanese citizens but also Afghans working at the Japanese embassy or with Japanese missions, Katsunobu Kato, chief cabinet secretary, told a news conference. "This transportation is an urgent humanitarian measure to evacuate our nationals in such an exceptional situation," Kato said. (Reuters)

  • August 23, 2021 / 09:39 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Situation at Kabul airport incredibly volatile': Antony Blinken

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has described as incredibly volatile the situation at the overcrowded Kabul airport where many people have died as thousands of foreign nationals and Afghans try to flee the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan. The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan yesterday, two weeks before the US was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a costly two-decade war. They stormed across the country, capturing all major cities in a matter of days, as Afghan security forces trained and equipped by the US and its allies melted away. Thousands of Afghan nationals and foreigners are fleeing the country to escape the new Taliban regime and to seek asylum in different nations, including the US and many European nations, resulting in total chaos at Kabul airport and reportedly seven fresh deaths. (PTI)

  • August 23, 2021 / 09:23 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Pakistan intel agency played key role in Taliban takeover of Afghanistan: US Congressman

    Pakistan and its intelligence service have played a key role in fostering the Taliban and allowing it to eventually take over Afghanistan, a top Republican lawmaker has alleged, stating that it is disgusting to watch Islamabad celebrate the group's victory that will bring "untold brutality" to Afghans. Congressman Steve Chabot, Co-Chair of the India Caucus, said in his address to the virtual gala of Hindu Political Action Committee yesterday that he applauds the Indian government for welcoming the Afghan religious minorities who have a good reason to fear persecution at the hands of the Taliban and their evil rule. In contrast, we all know that Pakistan and particularly its intelligence services played a key role fostering the Taliban and allowing them to eventually take over. It's just disgusting to watch Pakistani officials celebrate the victory of this group that will bring untold brutality to the Afghan people, Chabot said. (PTI)

  • August 23, 2021 / 09:13 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | A total of 146 people evacuated from Afghanistan have arrive in Delhi on various flights

