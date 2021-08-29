Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: Joe Biden says another terrorist attack on Kabul airport is 'highly likely' in the next 24-36 hours

August 29, 2021 / 10:11 AM IST

days after President Joe Biden warned that the group an affiliate of the Islamic State group operating in Afghanistan was seeking to target the airport and attack US and allied forces and innocent civilians. The IS affiliate in Afghanistan is far more radical than the Taliban, who recently took control of the country in a lightning blitz. Meanwhile, Taliban forces expected to take full control of Kabul airport very shortly, a spokesman has said. They are preparing a new cabinet as the US evacuation nears its end and they expected that sharp currency falls and economic turmoil following their takeover of Kabul two weeks ago would subside.The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan after the US-backed Afghan government collapsed and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, bringing an unprecedented end to a two-decade campaign in which the US and its allies had tried to transform the war-ravaged nation. In a Facebook post, Ghani said he had left the country to avoid clashes with the Taliban that would endanger millions of residents of Kabul. After its swift takeover of Afghanistan, the Taliban issued the first 'fatwa' in which their officials in the restive Herat province banned co-education in government and private universities. Days after vowing to respect women's rights in Afghanistan, the Taliban described co-education as the 'root of all evils in society'. Now, they have asked all women healthcare workers to return to work, according to a spokesman.

Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: The Taliban has condemned a US drone strike against Islamic State militants. The United States had launched the drone strike in eastern Afghanistan, said the military, a day after a suicide bombing at Kabul airport killed at least 92 people, including 13 US troops. ISIS-K claimed responsibility for the coordinated suicide bomb and gun assault, which came just