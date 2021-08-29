Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: Joe Biden says another terrorist attack on Kabul airport is 'highly likely' in the next 24-36 hours
Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan after the US-backed Afghan government collapsed and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country
Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: The Taliban has condemned a US drone strike against Islamic State militants. The United States had launched the drone strike in eastern Afghanistan, said the military, a day after a suicide bombing at Kabul airport killed at least 92 people, including 13 US troops. ISIS-K claimed responsibility for the coordinated suicide bomb and gun assault, which came just
days after President Joe Biden warned that the group an affiliate of the Islamic State group operating in Afghanistan was seeking to target the airport and attack US and allied forces and innocent civilians. The IS affiliate in Afghanistan is far more radical than the Taliban, who recently took control of the country in a lightning blitz. Meanwhile, Taliban forces expected to take full control of Kabul airport very shortly, a spokesman has said. They are preparing a new cabinet as the US evacuation nears its end and they expected that sharp currency falls and economic turmoil following their takeover of Kabul two weeks ago would subside.The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan after the US-backed Afghan government collapsed and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, bringing an unprecedented end to a two-decade campaign in which the US and its allies had tried to transform the war-ravaged nation. In a Facebook post, Ghani said he had left the country to avoid clashes with the Taliban that would endanger millions of residents of Kabul. After its swift takeover of Afghanistan, the Taliban issued the first 'fatwa' in which their officials in the restive Herat province banned co-education in government and private universities. Days after vowing to respect women's rights in Afghanistan, the Taliban described co-education as the 'root of all evils in society'. Now, they have asked all women healthcare workers to return to work, according to a spokesman.
Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | No wave of Afghan refugees so far in Pakistan: Military
There is no influx of Afghan refugees along the borders with Pakistan, and the people who have valid documents to enter Pakistan are being allowed to pass, a top military official said
August 29, 2021 / 09:55 AM IST
Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | US evacuates about 2,000 people from Kabul in the last 24 hours
The US has evacuated approximately 2,000 people from the Kabul airport in the last 24 hours, the White House has said, as the countdown for the end of America's longest military mission begins in Afghanistan. Since August 14, the US has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of approximately 113,500 people. Since the end of July, it has re-located approximately 119,000 people, it said. “From August 28 at 3:00 AM EDT to August 28 at 3:00 PM EDT, a total of approximately 2,000 people were evacuated from Kabul. This is the result of 11 U.S. military flights (11 C-17s), which carried approximately 1,400 evacuees, and 7 coalition flights, which carried 600 people,” the White House said on Saturday. “This is an incredible number of people who are now safer thanks to the heroism of the young men and women who are putting their lives on the line each day to evacuate American and vulnerable Afghans out of Kabul," Major General Hank Taylor Commander, Army Operational Test Command told reporters at the Pentagon. “We continue to evacuate American citizens and vulnerable Afghans out of Kabul. In fact, there are approximately 1,400 individuals at the Kabul airport who have been screened and manifested for flights today,” he said.
On Friday, 32 U.S. military aircraft, 27 C-17s and five C-130s departed with approximately 4,000 personnel. Combined with 34 coalition aircraft and departures, an additional 2,800 personnel left Kabul for various intermediate staging bases. Sixty-six flights left out of Kabul on Friday in that 24-hour period with 6,800 evacuees. “Today, I can report an updated total evacuation that is more than 117,000. The vast majority of which are Afghans. Of this total number, approximately 5,400 are American citizens,” he said.
August 29, 2021 / 09:33 AM IST
Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Taliban, U.S. aim for swift handover of Kabul airport, says Taliban official
The Taliban, Afghanistan's new rulers, and the departing U.S. forces are aiming for a swift handover of Kabul airport, a Taliban official told Reuters on Sunday. "We are waiting for the final nod from the Americans to secure full control over Kabul airport," the official said on condition of anonymity. He said the militants, who seized control of the capital on August 15 after a lightning advance against the Western-backed government, had a team of technical experts and highly qualified engineers ready to take over the airport.
August 29, 2021 / 09:15 AM IST
Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | US in final phase of evacuations from Kabul, says Western official
U.S. forces are in the final phase of their evacuation from Kabul and just over 1,000 civilians inside the airport remain to be flown out before troops are withdrawn, a Western security official in the Afghan capital said on Sunday. The official, who asked not to be identified, told Reuters a date and time for the end of the operation was yet to be decided. U.S. President Joe Biden has said he will stick by his Tuesday deadline to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan.“We want to ensure that every foreign civilian and those who are at risk are evacuated today. Forces will start flying out once this process is over,” said the official, who is stationed at Kabul airport.
August 29, 2021 / 08:45 AM IST
Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | US warns of credible threat at Kabul airport
The US State Department is urging all Americans in the vicinity of Afghanistan's Kabul airport to leave the area immediately because of a specific, credible threat. The warning early today morning says US citizens should avoid traveling to the airport and avoid all airport gates at this time. It specifically noted the South (Airport Circle) gate, the new Ministry of the Interior, and the gate near the Panjshir Petrol station on the northwest side of the airport. A suicide bombing at the airport on Thursday killed at least 169 Afghans and 13 US service members. (AP)
August 29, 2021 / 08:34 AM IST
Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | India stands with its people whenever they are in trouble in any part of world, says PM Modi citing evacuation from Afghanistan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that despite many challenges India is evacuating its people from Afghanistan, asserting that if any Indian is in trouble anywhere in the world, the country stands up to help him with all its might. Modi, who was speaking after dedicating to the nation the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh memorial in Amritsar through video link, referred to Operation Devi Shakti, India's complex mission to evacuate its citizens and Afghan partners from Kabul, and said that not just people, but Sikh holy scriptures have been brought back. He said be it the COVID-19 crisis or the present situation in Afghanistan, India always helped its nationals in any part of the world. "Today, if any Indian is in trouble anywhere in the world, then India stands up to help him with all its might. Be it the Corona period or the crisis of Afghanistan, the world has experienced it continuously. Hundreds of people from Afghanistan are being brought to India under Operation Devi Shakti," the prime minister said. (PTI)
August 29, 2021 / 08:23 AM IST
Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | US President Joe Biden said that a retaliatory drone strike he ordered to be carried out against the Islamic State group's affiliate in Afghanistan would not be his last response to the group for carrying out a deadly attack against US troops and Afghan civilians near the Kabul airport. Biden said in a statement yesterday he discussed the strike with top military commanders, who briefed him on the ongoing evacuation of Afghans and US citizens from the airport, which is set to wind down on August 31.
Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Taliban say Afghan women health service staff should go back to work
The Taliban have asked all women healthcare workers to return to work, a spokesman has said amid mounting pressure on public services that has risen as many trained and educated Afghans have fled the country. Women have been discouraged from going to work and even been turned away from their offices, prompting fears the movement will repeat the stance of their previous government before 2001 when women were not allowed to work. However, growing complaints that the fragile health system was short of staff appear to have prompted an about-face. (Reuters)
August 29, 2021 / 07:59 AM IST
Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Taliban condemn US drone attack, prepare to set up new Afghan government
The Taliban has condemned a US drone strike against Islamic State militants following August 26 suicide attack outside Kabul airport, with a spokesman describing the operation as a "clear attack on Afghan territory". Zabihullah Mujahid said the Taliban expected to take full control of Kabul airport very shortly, once US forces leave, and would announce a full cabinet in the coming days. He said officials had already been appointed to run key institutions including the ministries of public health and education and the central bank. He also said he expected the serious economic turbulence which has hit the afghani currency to ease soon. (Reuters)
August 29, 2021 / 07:49 AM IST
Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Taliban guard airport as most NATO troops leave Afghanistan
Taliban forces sealed off Kabul's airport yesteday to most Afghans hoping for evacuation, as the US and its allies wound down a chaotic airlift that will end their troops' two decades in Afghanistan. Western leaders acknowledged that their withdrawal would mean leaving behind some of their citizens and many locals who helped them over the years, and they vowed to try to continue working with the Taliban to allow local allies to leave after President Joe Biden's August 31 deadline to withdraw from the country. Although most of its allies had finished their evacuation flights, the US planned to keep its round-the-clock flights going until the deadline, saying 1,17,000 people had been evacuated since the Taliban claimed Kabul on August 15. Biden warned yesterday that commanders had told him another attack was highly likely in the next 24-36 hours. (AP)