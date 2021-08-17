MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis: Facebook bans all Taliban-related content, says report

The Taliban has been using social media to spread its messages for years.

Moneycontrol News
August 17, 2021 / 11:44 AM IST
Mullah Baradar Akhund, a senior official of the Taliban, seated with a group of men, makes a video statement, in this still image taken from a video recorded in an unidentified location and released on August 16. (Image: Reuters)

Mullah Baradar Akhund, a senior official of the Taliban, seated with a group of men, makes a video statement, in this still image taken from a video recorded in an unidentified location and released on August 16. (Image: Reuters)

Social media giant Facebook has confirmed that it bans the Taliban and all content supporting it from its platforms as it considers the group a terrorist organisation.

The Taliban have seized power in Afghanistan after the US-backed Afghan government collapsed and President Ghani fled the country, bringing an unprecedented end to a two-decade campaign in which the US and its allies had tried to transform the war-ravaged nation

Following this, fresh challenges have been raised for technology firms on how to deal with content related to the group.

Amid this, Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook has decided to ban the Taliban and all content supporting it from its platforms, reported BBC. For this, the company has dedicated a team of Afghan experts to monitor and remove content linked to the group.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on Afghanistan-Taliban crisis

Close

Related stories

"The Taliban is sanctioned as a terrorist organization under US law and we have banned them from our services under our Dangerous Organization policies. This means we remove accounts maintained by or on behalf of the Taliban and prohibit praise, support, and representation of them," a Facebook spokesperson told the publication.

According to the report, Facebook does not make decisions about the recognition of national governments but instead follows the "authority of the international community". This policy applies to all of its platforms including Instagram and WhatsApp, it said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Afghanistan #Current Affairs #Facebook #Taliban #Technology #world
first published: Aug 17, 2021 11:44 am

Must Listen

Swabhiman Bharat Conversations: An Independence Day Special Podcast with Sanjeev Sanyal

Swabhiman Bharat Conversations: An Independence Day Special Podcast with Sanjeev Sanyal

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.