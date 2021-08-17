Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis: Facebook bans all Taliban-related content, says report

Mullah Baradar Akhund, a senior official of the Taliban, seated with a group of men, makes a video statement, in this still image taken from a video recorded in an unidentified location and released on August 16. (Image: Reuters)

Social media giant Facebook has confirmed that it bans the Taliban and all content supporting it from its platforms as it considers the group a terrorist organisation.

The Taliban have seized power in Afghanistan after the US-backed Afghan government collapsed and President Ghani fled the country, bringing an unprecedented end to a two-decade campaign in which the US and its allies had tried to transform the war-ravaged nation

Following this, fresh challenges have been raised for technology firms on how to deal with content related to the group.

Amid this, Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook has decided to ban the Taliban and all content supporting it from its platforms, reported BBC. For this, the company has dedicated a team of Afghan experts to monitor and remove content linked to the group.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on Afghanistan-Taliban crisis

"The Taliban is sanctioned as a terrorist organization under US law and we have banned them from our services under our Dangerous Organization policies. This means we remove accounts maintained by or on behalf of the Taliban and prohibit praise, support, and representation of them," a Facebook spokesperson told the publication.

According to the report, Facebook does not make decisions about the recognition of national governments but instead follows the "authority of the international community". This policy applies to all of its platforms including Instagram and WhatsApp, it said.