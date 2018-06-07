App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2018 07:16 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Afghanistan President Ghani announces his first ceasefire with Taliban, until June 20

Ghani has urged ceasefires with the Taliban before, but this was the first unconditional offer since he was elected in 2014.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani  announced  an unconditional ceasefire with the Taliban for the first time, coinciding with the end of the Muslim fasting month.

The decision came after a meeting of Islamic clerics this week declared a fatwa against suicide bombings, one of which, claimed by Islamic State, killed 14 people at the entrance to the clerics' peace tent in Kabul.

The clerics also recommended a ceasefire with the Taliban, who are seeking to reimpose strict Islamic law after their ouster in 2001, and Ghani endorsed the recommendation, announcing a laying down of arms until June 20.

Ghani has urged ceasefires with the Taliban before, but this was the first unconditional offer since he was elected in 2014.

"This ceasefire is an opportunity for Taliban to introspect (sic) that their violent campaign is not winning them hearts and minds," Ghani said in a message on social network Twitter after a televised address.

There was no immediate reaction from the Taliban but an international political analyst based in Kabul was unimpressed."It's a one-sided love story," he said.

US Forces in Afghanistan said they would honour the ceasefire.

"We will adhere to the wishes of Afghanistan for the country to enjoy a peaceful end to the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, and support the search for an end to the conflict," Gen. John Nicholson, US Forces-Afghanistan and the NATO-led Resolute Support commander, said in a statement.

The ceasefire would not include US counterterrorism efforts against Islamic State and Al Qaeda, it said.

"It is completely Afghan-originated and, as you know, it is our policy to support an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process," A NATO official, speaking on condition of anonymity,  told reporters.

Former Afghan army general Atiqullah Amarkhel said the ceasefire would give the Taliban a chance to regroup.

"From a military prospect, it is not a good move," he told Reuters.

He also said he doubted the Taliban would lay down arms and deny themselves the opportunity of fighting during the holy month of Ramadan, in which attacks have intensified.

Ghani in February offered recognition of the Taliban as a legitimate political group in a proposed political process that he said could lead to talks to end more than 16 years of war.

Ghani proposed a ceasefire and a release of prisoners among options including new elections involving the militants and a constitutional review in a pact with the Taliban to end a conflict that last year alone killed or wounded more than 10,000 civilians.

 
First Published on Jun 7, 2018 07:15 pm

tags #Afghanistan #World News

