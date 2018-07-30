App
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 09:22 AM IST | Source: PTI

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani calls Imran Khan, congratulates him on his victory

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has emerged as the single largest party in the National Assembly (NA) after the July 25 elections, and the 65-year-old leader is poised to become the new Prime Minister of Pakistan.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani called Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan and congratulated him on his victory in the elections.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has emerged as the single largest party in the National Assembly (NA) after the July 25 elections, and the 65-year-old leader is poised to become the new Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Ghani, who also extended an invitation to Khan to visit Kabul, took to social media to announce what was discussed in the first ever direct contact between the two leaders after the elections.

"I just spoke to @ImranKhanPTI and congratulated him on the victory in parliamentary elections. We both agreed to overcome the past and to lay a new foundation for a prosperous political, social and economic future of both countries #Afghanistan and #Pakistan,” he tweeted.

The Afghanistan president further said that he had extended an open invitation to Khan who "expressed his wishes to visit Kabul soon".

PTI Spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said that Khan told President Ghani that Pakistan wants complete peace in Afghanistan, and that the PTI government wishes to establish better relations between the two countries.

Earlier, Khan adopted conciliatory tone for Afghanistan in his victory speech and said that he would like to have "open borders" between the two countries on the pattern of Europe.
First Published on Jul 30, 2018 09:18 am

tags #Afghanistan President #Ashraf Ghani #Imran Khan #Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf #World News

