Afghanistan: Here are the top six Taliban leaders

The Taliban is set to announce the new government of what it calls the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, with the militia’s top religious leader Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzada tipped to become the country’s supreme authority.

The leadership of the group, which seized control of Kabul on August 15, in the run-up to the completion of the United States' troop withdrawal from Afghanistan at the month’s end, has for long been shrouded in secrecy.

Moneycontrol brings you brief profiles of key members of the Taliban.

Hibatullah Akhundzada, the Amir al-Mu’minin or supreme leader

Appointed supreme commander after a US drone strike killed his predecessor, Mullah Mansour Akhtar, in May 2016, Akhundzada is the Taliban’s ultimate authority on political, military and religious affairs.

Prior to his appointment to the top post, Akhundzada was a low-profile religious leader who preached in a village near Pakistan's border with Afghanistan for 15 years. Known more as a spiritual than a military leader, Akhundzada participated in the resistance against the Soviet military campaign in Afghanistan in the 1980s. He also worked as head of the Sharia Courts (Chief Justice of Taliban) in the 1990s.

As the supreme commander, Akhundzada secured a pledge of loyalty from Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri, who showered the cleric with praise, calling him Amir al-Mu’minin or the emir of the faithful, according a report by AFP news agency.

Believed to be in his 60s, Akhundzada has lived most of his life in Afghanistan’s Kandahar. He has so far restricted himself to sending messages to Afghans on Islamic holidays, but is soon expected to make his first public appearance since his appointment as supreme leader.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the co-founder

Born in 1968 in the central province of Uruzgan, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar was one of the four founders of the Taliban in 1994. Baradar continues to serve as Akhundzada's deputy, and is also the group's top executive in charge of political affairs.

Baradar was captured by US-Pakistani forces in Karachi, Pakistan in 2010 and released in 2018. Baradar is said to have fought against Soviet troops before founding the Taliban along with three others. He is thought to be married to the sister of the one-eyed Mullah Omar, the Taliban’s late spiritual leader.

When US-led forces invaded Afghanistan in 2001 following the 9/11 attacks, Baradar was serving as the Taliban's deputy defence minister. He is rumoured to have been part of a Taliban faction that sought conciliation with Hamid Karzai, the US-backed Afghan president who belonged to the same Popalzai tribe. Since January 2019, Baradar has served as head of the Taliban's political office in Doha, Qatar.

In February last year, Baradar signed a peace agreement with the US, hailed at the time by the Donald Trump administration as a diplomatic triumph. He also met Mike Pompeo, the then US secretary of state. Baradar became the first Taliban leader to communicate directly with a US president after having a telephone conversation with Donald Trump in 2020, according to a BBC report.

Sirajuddin Haqqani, the head of a US-designated terror group

Sirajuddin Haqqani is another deputy leader of Taliban who is also head of the Haqqani network, a US-designated terror group considered one of the most dangerous factions in Afghanistan.

Sirajuddin, 48, has been heading the Haqqani network since the death of his father, Jalaluddin Haqqani, the famed commander from the anti-Soviet war days, in September 2018.

The network is known for its use of suicide bombers and is believed to have orchestrated some of the most high-profile attacks in Kabul over the years. It is also accused of assassinating top Afghan officials and holding kidnapped Western citizens for ransom, including US soldier Bowe Bergdahl, who was released in 2014.

In an opinion piece in the New York Times titled “What, we, the Taliban, Want,” published on February 20 last year before the signing of the Doha agreement, Haqqani wrote that everyone had grown tired of war and he was convinced that the killings must stop.

Mullah Yaqoob, the founder’s son

Son of late Taliban co-founder Mullah Omar, Mullah Yaqoob heads the group's military operations. After the death of former Taliban leader Akhtar Mansour in 2016, some militants wanted to appoint Yaqoob as the group's new supreme commander, but others felt that he was young and lacked experience, according to a BBC report.

In his early 30s, Yaqoob has urged Taliban fighters not to harm members of the Afghan military or erstwhile government and to stay out of the abandoned homes of government and security officials who have fled, according to a report by the AP news agency.

Mullah Abdul Hakeem, the negotiator

Mullah Abdul Hakeem was appointed the new head of the Taliban negotiating team in Doha in September 2020. Now in his 60s, Hakeem is believed to have run a madrassa, an Islamic seminary, in Quetta, Pakistan, from where he also supervised the judiciary of the Taliban. He heads the Taliban's powerful council of religious scholars and is believed to be close to the supreme commander, Akhundzada.

Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, the deputy negotiator

Fifty-nine-year-old Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, Mullah Abdul Hakeem’s deputy negotiator in Doha, speaks fluent English, unlike other Taliban leaders. Born in 1963 in the Abbas Qala area of the Baraki Barak district, in Logar province of Afghanistan, Stanikzai was the deputy foreign minister when Taliban was last in power in Afghanistan. He visited Washington in 1996 to convince then US President Bill Clinton to acknowledge the Taliban government.

