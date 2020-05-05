App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 05:06 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Afghanistan distributes free bread as prices soar amid coronavirus

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has said the bread distribution programme was also taking place in other cities as rising prices were hitting what is already one of the poorest countries in the world, with more than half of the population living below the poverty line.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Afghanistan's government began distributing free bread to hundreds of thousands of people across the country this week as supplies have been disrupted during the coronavirus shutdown and prices have soared, officials and experts said.

More than 250,000 families in the capital Kabul started receiving ten flat 'Naan' breads per day in the first phase of the project.

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has said the bread distribution programme was also taking place in other cities as rising prices were hitting what is already one of the poorest countries in the world, with more than half of the population living below the poverty line.

Close

Afghanistan's headline inflation was an annual 12.1% in April and food inflation stood at 27%, up from 11% a month earlier, said Omar Joya, an economist at the independent Biruni Institute think-tank in Kabul, who had access to the government's latest consumer price data.

related news

"Given Afghanistan's high dependence on imported food and non-food products, disruption in trade as a result of border closures can have a severe impact on domestic inflation," Joya said.

The spike in food prices, which has come in the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, is a harsh blow for a country reeling from the decades-old conflict between U.S.-led forces and Taliban insurgents.

"The COVID-19 situation in Afghanistan is quickly turning from a health emergency to a food and livelihood crisis," said Parvathy Ramaswami, deputy country director of World Food Programme, Afghanistan.

Afghanistan reported on Tuesday it had 3,224 positive cases of coronavirus, including 95 deaths.

"As if blasts and attacks were not enough to make our lives miserable, now we have to deal with fears of a virus and a shortage of food," said Amiran Jalazi, a mother of four children whose husband was killed in a militant attack this year in Kabul.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 5, 2020 05:02 pm

tags #Afghanistan #coronavirus #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Twitter in disbelief as liquor bills worth Rs 52,000 and Rs 95,000 surface

Coronavirus pandemic | Twitter in disbelief as liquor bills worth Rs 52,000 and Rs 95,000 surface

Coronavirus lockdown | Maharashtra government against imposing restrictions on shop timings

Coronavirus lockdown | Maharashtra government against imposing restrictions on shop timings

Coronavirus lockdown: NCPCR to focus on creating database of street children

Coronavirus lockdown: NCPCR to focus on creating database of street children

most popular

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

After Delhi, Andhra Pradesh government now raises liquor prices by 50% effective May 5

After Delhi, Andhra Pradesh government now raises liquor prices by 50% effective May 5

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.