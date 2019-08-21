App
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 12:59 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Afghanistan: Death toll rises to 80 from suicide bombing at Kabul wedding

The initial death toll after the Saturday night blast was 63, but some of the wounded had died in hospital, said a spokesman at the interior ministry.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The death toll from a suicide bomb attack on a wedding reception in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, has risen to 80, two senior officials said on August 21.

The initial death toll after the Saturday night blast was 63, but some of the wounded had died in hospital, said Nasrat Rahimi, a spokesman at the interior ministry.

"Seventeen others have succumbed to their injuries in hospital and over 160 are still being treated either in hospitals or at home," Rahimi said.

Close
The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for the attack.

First Published on Aug 21, 2019 12:51 pm

tags #world

