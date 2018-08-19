Afghanistan announces Muslim Eid holiday ceasefire with Taliban

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday announced a ceasefire with Taliban insurgents from Monday to mark the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, despite heavy fighting seen over recent days in the central city of Ghazni.

"The conditional ceasefire will start tomorrow and it will continue as long as the Taliban preserves and respects it," he said in an Afghan independence day ceremony.

It was not immediately clear whether the Taliban had accepted Ghani's call for a truce during Eid, the annual Islamic feast of sacrifice which officially begins on Tuesday.