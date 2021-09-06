MARKET NEWS

Afghan-Taliban Crisis | Spokesperson of resistance group killed in Panjshir

Fahim Dashti, a spokesman of the National Resistance Front (NRF), was killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, TOLOnews has reported citing a source.

Moneycontrol News
September 06, 2021 / 11:33 AM IST
Taliban in Kabul airport post us withdrawal (Image: AP)

Fahim Dashti, a spokesperson of the National Resistance Front (NRF), was killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir province, TOLOnews has reported citing a source.

The NRF has been resisting Taliban forces in Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley The report comes just after Ahmad Massoud, leader of the NRF, said he welcomed proposals from religious scholars for a negotiated settlement to end the fighting.

Taliban spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid said the militant group has taken complete control of Panjshir province.
Tags: #Afghan Taliban Crisis #Afghanistan #Panjsheer resistance #Taliban #World News
first published: Sep 6, 2021 11:33 am

