Afghan-Taliban Crisis | Spokesperson of resistance group killed in Panjshir

Taliban in Kabul airport post us withdrawal (Image: AP)

Fahim Dashti, a spokesperson of the National Resistance Front (NRF), was killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir province, TOLOnews has reported citing a source.

The NRF has been resisting Taliban forces in Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley The report comes just after Ahmad Massoud, leader of the NRF, said he welcomed proposals from religious scholars for a negotiated settlement to end the fighting.

Taliban spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid said the militant group has taken complete control of Panjshir province.