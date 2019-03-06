App
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 11:37 AM IST | Source: PTI

Suicide blast near airport in east kills 4: Afghan official

The police chief also says that US forces have arrived at the scene.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Whatsapp

An Afghan official says militants set off a suicide blast and stormed a construction company near the main airport in Jalalabad, the capital of eastern Nangarhar province, killing at least 4 people.

The province's police chief, Gen. Ghulam Sanayee Stanikzai, says five people were also wounded when the bomber, who was on foot, detonated his explosives at the gate of the company on March 6 morning.

Stanikzai says several other attackers then stormed inside the company where a gunbattle is underway now. He says the casualty toll could rise further.

No one has claimed immediately the attack but both the Taliban and the Islamic State group are active in eastern Afghanistan, especially in Nangarhar province.
First Published on Mar 6, 2019 11:25 am

tags #Afghanistan #US #world

