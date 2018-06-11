App
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 03:24 PM IST | Source: AP

Afghan official says toll from suicide bombing outside ministry in Kabul rises to 12 dead, 31 wounded

Arif Noori, a spokesman for the governor of the Ghazni province, said women and children were among those killed in the blast, which also wounded three people.

Associated Press

A roadside bomb struck a microbus in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, killing six people, an Afghan official said.

A roadside bomb struck a microbus in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, killing six people, an Afghan official said.

Arif Noori, a spokesman for the governor of the Ghazni province, said women and children were among those killed in the blast, which also wounded three people.

He said the bomb was planted by the Taliban. The insurgents mostly target security forces and government officials, but their roadside bombs often kill civilians.

Elsewhere in Ghazni, at least three local police and 10 Taliban fighters were killed in clashes, Noori said.

The Taliban have agreed to a three-day cease-fire to coincide with a Muslim holiday later this week.

In the capital, Kabul, a suicide bomber struck outside the Rural Rehabilitation and Development Ministry as employees were leaving work, Kabul police spokesman Hashmat Stanekzai said. Public Health Ministry spokesman Wahid Majroh said at least 15 people were wounded in the attack. No one immediately claimed the attack.

Elsewhere in Afghanistan, a suicide bomber wounded at least 10 civilians when he struck near the education department in the eastern city of Jalalabad, said Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor of Nangarhar province. He said three other suicide bombers were shot and killed by security forces as they tried to enter the building. He said a vehicle filled with explosives was found near the scene of the attack.

In a separate attack in the same province, a sticky bomb wounded 14 civilians in the Chaparhar district, according to hospital spokesman Inamullah Miakhail.

Gen. Ghulam Sanayee Stanekzai, provincial police chief in Nangarhar, said the bomb went off as people were shopping in a market.

No one claimed either attack. Both the Taliban and an Islamic States affiliate are active in eastern Afghanistan, especially Nangarhar.
