Afghan national stranded abroad without visa for 2 years, family in India awaits his return for 'happily ever after'

Jan 08, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST

Gulabmir Rahmany, a post-doctoral fellow in the Sociology department of the university, went to Afghanistan in 2020 to renew his visa and to collect data in connection with his post-doctoral research on that country.

We miss him a lot, we want him to join us soon -- a heartbreaking plea to the Indian government by a nine-year-old girl awaiting return of her father, an Afghan national and a post-doctoral fellow in the University of Kerala who is stranded abroad for over two years for want of visa, so that they can live "happily ever after".

Unfortunately for him, the United States troops stationed there since 2001 began their withdrawal in 2020 and the Taliban took over the country.

What was supposed to be a routine exercise of visa renewal, turned into a nightmare for Rahmany's family as the Indian government cancelled visas of those in Afghanistan in view of the change in the geopolitical scenario and resultantly, he was stranded there.

He also attempted to come to India via Iran, but has had no luck till now and is still waiting in Tehran for nearly an year to secure a visa.

"My research topic was related to Afghanistan and I went there for data collection. I also had to renew my visa. However, the political situation changed in Afghanistan and I was stranded there," Rahmany said.