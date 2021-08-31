MARKET NEWS

Afghan government to be formed in days, says Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

"We expect that a consensus government will be formed in the coming days in Afghanistan," Shah Mehmood Qureshi told a news conference in Islamabad.

August 31, 2021 / 02:40 PM IST
Afghanistan will form a government within days, Pakistan’s foreign minister said on Tuesday, after weeks of uncertainty following the Taliban’s conquest of the country.

"We expect that a consensus government will be formed in the coming days in Afghanistan," Shah Mehmood Qureshi told a news conference in Islamabad.
first published: Aug 31, 2021 02:40 pm

