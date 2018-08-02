Aeromexico crash: Here's everything we know about the miraculous survival of all 101 passengers

An Aeromexico aircraft carrying 97 passengers and 4 crew members crashed while taking off on Tuesday evening in Durango, Mexico. There were no human fatalities reported.

A video of the crash shot by an onboard passenger shows the flames coming out of the crashed plane both from inside and later when shot from the outside.



Today I faced my biggest fear. Nothing can describe how I felt in that moment but I have no one to thank except God, for giving me the opportunity to come out alive and well. I will forever be counting my blessings pic.twitter.com/XUG3FA9q37

— Ashley Garcia (@thenamesashleyy) August 1, 2018

During a press conference the CEO of Grupo Aeromexico, Andres Conesa, expressed , "Our heart is with those affected and their families. We are deeply saddened and moved by this incident, and we would like to reiterate, first of all, that the Grupo Aeromexico family extends its support, thoughts, and prayers to those affected and their families. We are doing everything in our power to assist them."

Here is what is known about the accident so far:

—Aboard the aircraft were 88 adult passengers, nine minors, two infants and four crew members, as well as two pilots and two flight attendants.

—The flight was en-route Mexico City when a gust of wind caused the plane to plunge to the ground. 49 passengers were hospitalised with many inducing burns on their skin. The pilot of the plane suffered most serious injury.

— The aircraft involved in the incident was an Embraer 190 with registration XA-GAL, manufactured in 2008 and been operated as part of Aeromexico fleet since 2014.

—Aeromexico in a statement said that the carrier will not charge “passengers holding tickets to/from all our domestic routes and tickets to/from Durango for the dates July 31 and August 1, 2018." Neither will passengers be charged a ticket reissue fee.

— A dedicated team has been on the ground since the incident at the site, and at local hospitals and hotels where passengers and their families are located currently, tending to whatever their needs may be, the company claimed.