App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 03:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aeromexico crash: Here's everything we know about the miraculous survival of all 101 passengers

A video of the crash shot by an onboard passenger shows the flames coming out of the crashed plane both from inside and later when shot from the outside

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

An Aeromexico aircraft carrying 97 passengers and 4 crew members crashed while taking off on Tuesday evening in Durango, Mexico. There were no human fatalities reported.

A video of the crash shot by an onboard passenger shows the flames coming out of the crashed plane both from inside and later when shot from the outside.

During a press conference the CEO of Grupo Aeromexico, Andres Conesa, expressed, "Our heart is with those affected and their families. We are deeply saddened and moved by this incident, and we would like to reiterate, first of all, that the Grupo Aeromexico family extends its support, thoughts, and prayers to those affected and their families. We are doing everything in our power to assist them."

Here is what is known about the accident so far:

related news

—Aboard the aircraft were 88 adult passengers, nine minors, two infants and four crew members, as well as two pilots and two flight attendants.

—The flight was en-route Mexico City when a gust of wind caused the plane to plunge to the ground. 49 passengers were hospitalised with many inducing burns on their skin. The pilot of the plane suffered most serious injury.

— The aircraft involved in the incident was an Embraer 190 with registration XA-GAL, manufactured in 2008 and been operated as part of Aeromexico fleet since 2014.

—Aeromexico in a statement said that the carrier will not charge “passengers holding tickets to/from all our domestic routes and tickets to/from Durango for the dates July 31 and August 1, 2018." Neither will passengers be charged a ticket reissue fee.

— A dedicated team has been on the ground since the incident at the site, and at local hospitals and hotels where passengers and their families are located currently, tending to whatever their needs may be, the company claimed.

—A UK-based crash investigator and air safety consultant talking to NBC News said that the miraculous escape of passengers could be attributed to the low speed of the impact and an improved aircraft design.
First Published on Aug 2, 2018 03:24 pm

tags #world

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.