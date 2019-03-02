App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2019 01:33 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Advances into final Islamic State enclave: US-backed Syrian force

The SDF were advancing on two fronts into the tiny enclave at Baghouz in Deir al-Zor province at the Iraq border.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have advanced into Islamic State's final territorial enclave where heavy fighting is under way, the SDF media office said on March 1.

The SDF were advancing on two fronts into the tiny enclave at Baghouz in Deir al-Zor province at the Iraq border. Three SDF fighters had been wounded so far, the media office said in an update circulated to reporters.

The SDF began a final assault to capture the enclave at Baghouz on February 28, aiming to wipe out the last vestige of territorial rule that once spanned a third of Syria and Iraq.
First Published on Mar 2, 2019 01:23 pm

tags #Iraq #SDF #Syria #US #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.