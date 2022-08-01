English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Adolf Hitler's watch sells at Maryland auction for $1.1 million

    Alexander Historical Auctions in Chesapeake City had estimated the value between USD 2 and USD 4 million, describing the watch as a "World War II relic of historic proportions."

    PTI
    August 01, 2022 / 06:23 AM IST
    Adolf Hitler. (Image: Flickr/Recuerdos de Pandora)

    Adolf Hitler. (Image: Flickr/Recuerdos de Pandora)

    A Maryland auction house has sold a wristwatch that once belonged to Adolf Hitler for USD 1.1 million. Alexander Historical Auctions in Chesapeake City had estimated the value between USD 2 and USD 4 million, describing the watch as a "World War II relic of historic proportions."

    Newsoutlets report that Jewish leaders and others objected to the sale this week, saying it had little to no historical value. The auction house's president, Bill Panagopulos, defended the auction and said the buyer is a European Jew.

    The watch features the initials AH and a swastika. The auction house said a French soldier who was in the first unit to close in on Hitler in May 1945 at his Berchtesgaden retreat seized it as spoils of war.
    PTI
    Tags: #Adolf Hitler #Maryland auction #World News
    first published: Aug 1, 2022 06:23 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.