English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Adidas cuts full-year profit target on slow China recovery

    In an unscheduled statement, the sporting goods maker said it expected full-year net income from continuing operations to reach about 1.3 billion euros ($1.31 billion), having previously predicted the lower end of a range between 1.8 billion and 1.9 billion euros.

    Reuters
    July 27, 2022 / 07:50 AM IST
    Adidas | Adidas’ logo has had many iterations since the company came into being. Its logo has been changed twice in the past but the three stripes have been carried always. The one it currently has, three stripes above the brand name, carries a special meaning. The new logo is designed to look like a mountain. Denoting a challenge in itself – as climbing a mountain is – to push people to explore their limits.

    Adidas | Adidas’ logo has had many iterations since the company came into being. Its logo has been changed twice in the past but the three stripes have been carried always. The one it currently has, three stripes above the brand name, carries a special meaning. The new logo is designed to look like a mountain. Denoting a challenge in itself – as climbing a mountain is – to push people to explore their limits.


    Adidason Tuesday cut its 2022 earnings target, citing a slower-than-expected recovery in China from pandemic restrictions.

    In an unscheduled statement, the sporting goods maker said it expected full-year net income from continuing operations to reach about 1.3 billion euros ($1.31 billion), having previously predicted the lower end of a range between 1.8 billion and 1.9 billion euros.


    "Given the continued widespread COVID-19-related restrictions, Adidas now expects revenues in Greater China to decline at a double-digit rate during the remainder of the year," the company said.


    Initiatives to clear excess inventories in the Chinese market would also weigh on margins during the remainder of the year, it added.


    In other markets there could be a "potential slowdown of consumer spending" during the second half as a result of the more challenging macroeconomic conditions.


    Adidas also said second-quarter sales increased 10% to 5.6 billion euros, driven by growth in North America and Latin America.

    Close

    Related stories

    Second-quarter net income from continuing operations declined to 360 million euros, down from 387 million a year earlier on lower margins.

    Reuters
    Tags: #Adidas #China #International Results
    first published: Jul 27, 2022 07:50 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.