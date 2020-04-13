ADB triples rescue package to $20 billion for developing members to fight coronavirus

It previously announced an initial $6.5 billion in financial support to developing countries in the region for their immediate responses to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.
The Asian Development Bank announced on Monday it was tripling the size of its rescue package to $20 billion to help developing countries in Asia counter the severe macroeconomic and health effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Read More: ADB expects India's economic growth to slow down to 4% in FY21 on global pandemicThe additional $13.5 billion package, the ADB said, includes about $2.5 billion in concessional and grant resources.
