you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 03:09 PM IST | Source: Reuters

ADB triples rescue package to $20 billion for developing members to fight coronavirus

It previously announced an initial $6.5 billion in financial support to developing countries in the region for their immediate responses to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Asian Development Bank announced on Monday it was tripling the size of its rescue package to $20 billion to help developing countries in Asia counter the severe macroeconomic and health effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

It previously announced an initial $6.5 billion in financial support to developing countries in the region for their immediate responses to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

Read MoreADB expects India's economic growth to slow down to 4% in FY21 on global pandemic

The additional $13.5 billion package, the ADB said, includes about $2.5 billion in concessional and grant resources.

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 02:40 pm

tags #ADB #Asian Development Bank #coronavirus #developing members #World News

