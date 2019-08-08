App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 05:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

ADB signs $500 million loan agreement with Pakistan

The Manila-based ADB also approved a $750,000 technical assistance package to support the preparation and implementation of the program in the country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Asian Development Bank has signed a $500-million loan agreement with cash-strapped Pakistan to support the country's trade competitiveness and exports.

The Manila-based ADB also approved a $750,000 technical assistance package to support the preparation and implementation of the program in the country, the multilateral lender said in a statement.

"Trade is an important pillar in Pakistan's overarching development objective to foster economic stability and sustainable high growth," said ADB Director General for Central and West Asia Werner Liepach.

Close

"The trade and competitiveness program will help define and implement key reforms to help tackle these development challenges and bring livelihood opportunities to the people of Pakistan."

related news

The agreement was signed by Economic Affairs Division Secretary Noor Ahmed and the ADB's Country Director Xiaohong Yang in the presence of Minister for Economic Affairs Muhammad Hammad Azhar on August 7, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Azhar urged the ADB to scale up its assistance to Pakistan for both lending and project financing programmes, the report said.

Pakistan's trade and competitiveness programme aims to promote macroeconomic stability, raise export performance and economic growth, an official statement said.

The International Monetary Fund in early July formally approved a $6-billion loan to Pakistan, which is facing economic challenges on the back of fiscal and financial needs.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 8, 2019 04:52 pm

tags #ADB #world

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.