Adam Schiff to lead prosecution at Trump impeachment trial

Pelosi said Schiff, a Democratic lawmaker from California, would be the House "lead manager" at Trump's Senate trial expected to begin on Tuesday.
House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff will lead the prosecution of President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial in the Senate, House speaker Nancy Pelosi said January 15.
First Published on Jan 15, 2020 09:42 pm