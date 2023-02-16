 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Actress Raquel Welch, screen siren of 1960s-70s, dead at age 82

Reuters
Feb 16, 2023 / 07:18 AM IST

Actress Raquel Welch, who helped reshaped the traditional image of the Hollywood sex symbol in an era when the movie industry was still overtly defining an idealized version of sensuality for mass consumption, died on Wednesday at age 82.

Her death following a brief illness was confirmed in a statement released by her Los Angeles-based manager.

Welch first grabbed the public's attention with her role in the 1966 sci-fi adventure "Fantastic Voyage," playing a member of a miniaturized medical team injected into the body of an injured diplomat and memorable for the skin-tight diving suit she wore in a scene where she was attacked by antibodies.

Her success in that film was followed by an iconic appearance later the same year in the prehistoric fantasy drama "One Million Years B.C." depicting cavemen and women coexisting with dinosaurs.