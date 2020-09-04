172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|actor-robert-pattinson-tests-positive-for-covid-19-pausing-production-of-the-batman-report-5796161.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 07:13 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Actor Robert Pattinson tests positive for COVID-19, pausing production of 'The Batman': Report

Warner Bros., the Hollywood studio behind the movie, said in a statement that “a member of ‘The Batman’ production” had tested positive for the coronavirus, but did not give a name. “Filming is temporarily paused,” the Warner Bros. statement added.

Actor Robert Pattinson has tested positive for COVID-19, causing production in Britain on the set of his film “The Batman” to pause, Vanity Fair and the Hollywood Reporter reported on Thursday.

Warner Bros., the Hollywood studio behind the movie, said in a statement that “a member of ‘The Batman’ production” had tested positive for the coronavirus, but did not give a name. “Filming is temporarily paused,” the Warner Bros. statement added.

Vanity Fair and the Hollywood Reporter cited unnamed sources as saying the person who tested positive was Pattinson, the film’s star.
