Actor Bruce Willis' 'condition has progressed' to dementia, says family

Reuters
Feb 17, 2023 / 06:51 AM IST

“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)," his family said in a statement posted on The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration website.

Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, his family said on Thursday, nearly a year after the "Die Hard" franchise star retired from acting due to aphasia that hampered his cognitive abilities.

"Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

The statement, to which the family attached a photo of a smiling Willis at the beach, said there are no current treatments for the disease. The family said that they hoped Willis' diagnosis at the age of 67 would bring more focus to battling FTD.