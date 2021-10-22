Actor Alec Baldwin Fired Prop Gun That Killed Cinematographer On Film Set, Injured Another: US Authorities

Alec Baldwin is producing and starring in 'Rust'. Production for the Western has been halted. (File photo; Carlo Allegri/ Reuters)

Alec Baldwin, Hollywood actor and producer, fired a prop gun on a movie set in New Mexico that killed a woman and inured another on Thursday, US authorities said.

The director of photography of a film the veteran actor is starring in and producing, was killed and the director was injured at the movie set outside Santa Fe, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Then police said no charges have yet been filed and that they are investigating the shooting.

"The sheriff's office confirms that two individuals were shot on the set of Rust. Halyna Hutchins, 42, director of photography, and Joel Souza, 48, director, were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin, 68, producer and actor," news agency Associated Press quoted the police as saying in a statement.

While the director of photography was taken to hospital in a helicopter and declared dead by medical personnel at University of New Mexico Hospital, the director was taken to Christus St. Vincent's Regional Medical Center in an ambulance.

It was not immediately known how serious Joel Souza injuries were.

(With inputs from AP and Reuters)