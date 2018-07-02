App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 06:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

To protest Apple's tax evasion, Paris activists turn store into an emergency ward

The protestors were dressed in lab coats and even performed treatments on the patients lying on hospital beds or the floor of the crowded store.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In an innovative form of protest, activists turned an Apple Store based in Paris into an emergency ward to denounce Apple's alleged tax evading practices, which they claimed were having a huge impact on public health services in France.

As per a report by RT, the demonstration was staged on Saturday by the Association for the Taxation of Financial Transactions and for Citizen Action (ATTAC).

Protestors turned the Apple store into an emergency ward with bloody patients, x-rays, surgeons and even a waiting room. They were dressed in lab coats and even performed treatments on the patients lying on hospital beds or the floor of the crowded store.

While some were playing the game of Operation, others were reported as chanting “We’re here, even if we do not want it, we’re here.”

The report also shared a video which shows the police dragging the protestors out of the store.

Earlier this year, the French government had declared that they would be taking legal action against Apple and Google for their abusive business practices against many French startup companies.

It has also been urging its neighbour Belgium to take a tough stand against these companies by forcing them to pay the appropriate tax. The government is planning to launch a new set of rules to curb aggressive tax avoidance by these American multinational companies (MNCs).

There is no statement from Apple about the incident yet. However, it is evident that the French government and people are outraged by the alleged tax evasion practices followed by the company.
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 06:04 pm

