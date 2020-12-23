Activist Karima Baloch was murdered, claim Pakistani dissident groups

Activist Karima Baloch was found dead on December 20 in Canada.

Pakistani dissident groups are alleging that human rights activist Karima Baloch, who was found dead in Toronto, Canada, on December 20, a day after she was reported missing, was murdered and have demanded an investigation into the killing.

The Balochistan National Party-Canada, Baloch National Movement, World Sindhi Congress-Canada, Pashtun Council Canada, and the PTM Committee Canada issues a joint statement saying Karima Baloch was murdered, reported India Today.

"The murder of Karima Baloch has reminded us of the cold-blooded murder of Sajid Husain...," the statement read.

Balochi activist Sajid Hussain Baloch was found dead in Sweden, weeks after he had gone missing, making Karima the second Balochi activist to be found dead under mysterious circumstances in a foreign land.

"The dissidents and critics of the Pakistan authorities, who are living in exile are under constant fear with the increasing threats and attacks on them during the exile," the Pakistani dissident groups said, adding that the international community must protect them.

They highlighted how thousands of people have disappeared without a trace in Balochistan since 2007 and hundreds of Baloch activists have fled Balochistan to escape persecution.

Karima Baloch, 37, was a strong critic of the Pakistani government and had been dedicated to highlighting the plight of Balochis residing in Pakistan and the rampant human right violations in Balochistan.

In 2016, the year Karima fled Pakistan and settled down in Canada, she got featured in BBC’s list of 100 inspirational and influential women.