ACLU urges US lawmakers not to ban TikTok

Feb 28, 2023 / 06:23 AM IST

The House Foreign Affairs Committee is set to vote Tuesday on a bill to give President Joe Biden new powers to ban the app used by more than 100 million Americans. A proposed ban would require passage by the full House and Senate before the president could sign it into law.

The American Civil Liberties Union on Monday urged Congress not to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok, a day before a U.S. House of Representatives committee will take up legislation.

"A ban on TikTok would violate the First Amendment rights of millions of Americans who use the app to express themselves daily," the group wrote on Twitter. The ACLU urged Americans to write lawmakers "and call on them to fight against censorship and support our constitutional right to express ourselves."

Earlier this month, Biden said he was not sure if Washington would ban TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance.