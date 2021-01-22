MARKET NEWS

Account of Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei not suspended, Twitter clarifies

After reports claimed that Khamenei's social media account was suspended, a clarification was issued by Twitter. Action was only taken against a fake account, it said.

Reuters
January 22, 2021 / 10:00 PM IST
Twitter Inc said on Friday it had not suspended the account of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

A Twitter spokeswoman said the @khamenei_site account was suspended for violating the company's platform manipulation and spam policy, specifically the creation of fake accounts.
